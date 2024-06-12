The team from Gus' Place finds a new neighbourhood in Kingston

Beloved cafe Gus' Place might be on a break while the Garema Place developments are happening but owner Fish Zafar has found a new neighbourhood.
His latest venture Good Neighbour can be found between the Kingston Foreshore and Old Kingston on Wentworth Avenue, featuring a small, curated breakfast and lunch menu with a constant rotation of specials.
And if you're really missing Gus', the menu will include its famous Mexican-inspired heuvos sucios (dirty eggs) and the perfect winter warmer, shakshouka.
"I didn't want to spend too long out of hospitality as it is constantly evolving," he said.
"So I thought we've got a strong team, we have experience, and it gives us the opportunity to try something different in a new space."
On the fixed breakfast menu expect a mix of staples and a few more elevated dishes such as chilli crab folded eggs and ricotta hot cakes.
"When guests come in for breakfast, they know exactly what they want - it's our job to hit that spot," he says.
"That simplicity is all we're trying to achieve."
Lunch will feature favourites such as the karaage bowl, crispy fish tacos and sun-dried tomato and basil capellini.
As for specials, expect something different every time you visit.
"The specials will add interest and intrigue," he says. "One day it could be a Thai soup, or a curry or pasta ... we won't be limited by cuisine."
The takeaway menu will have an array of rotating sandwiches and baked goods made in-house for those on the run. These will include a reuben toastie, tuna melt and poached chicken mayo, as well as burnt Basque cheesecake, scones, cinnamon scrolls and New York-style chunky cookies.
Tapping into the current matcha trend, Good Neighbour will serve strawberry iced matcha as well as its own private label house and single origin coffee blends, which will also be available in retail packs.
Designed by Capezio Copeland, the interior has been created to suit the surroundings. Contemporary, modern and minimal, it caters for weekend brunches through to business meetings with indoor and outdoor seating. Free ample parking is also available and pets are welcome.
Good Neighbour will be open from Monday to Friday, 7.30am-2.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am-1.30pm, from Thursday, June 13. 1/55 Wentworth Ave, Kingston.
