How far will you travel for a great meal? Sure, the pandemic has somewhat curbed our wanderlust, but not our lust for a delicious meal. There's still nothing better than destination dining, even if it means we're looking for something a little closer to home. There's nothing better than, after a night out where you've eaten meals championing local produce, imbibed in a few local wines, just being able to amble back to your room. And waking up the in morning and working it off near the pool or with some leisurely activity, only to do it all again the next day. Here are some options for your next gourmet weekend away. 330 Nimbo Road, Killimicat, NSW nimbofork.com.au An unusual entrance to some luxury accommodation, turn off the bitumen for a short drive along some dirt roads that are kind of leading to nowhere. The cows aren't bothered by you, so close you could almost pat them, make sure you close the gates behind you though, please. And then all of a sudden there it is. There are six lodges on the bank of the Tumut River and a three-level, six-suite main house which houses the restaurant. While the suites in the main house are spacious and well appointed, book a cabin. Think Hamptons meets hunting lodge, with a large rear terrace overlooking the river, similar views from the opulent ensuites and massive beds to ensure a great night's sleep after all the fishing and walking you've been doing. In 2017 Three Blue Ducks moved into the restaurant, adding to their stable of restaurants around the country. Their philosophy has always been about sourcing great local produce and with chef Edmée Driez at the helm you'll find an ever-changing menu that reflects the seasons. On the menu: The Nimbo butterflied trout with capers, garlic butter, lemon and dill is so fresh it could well have just jumped out of the river and into the kitchen. Let the team know if you want to try fly-fishing or horse riding to work up an appetite. Worth pulling over for: If you're heading to Killimicat via Tumut, and that detour is worth taking, drop in at the Tumut River Brewing Co. Grab a seat outside on one of the rustic couches and watch the world pass by as you work your way through their great range, much of which is brewed onsite. @tumutriverbrewingco 58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla NSW cupittsestate.com.au You may have been to Cupitt's many times, the grounds are a popular place with locals and tourists alike. From wine, to cheese, to beer, casual and fine dining, it really offers something for everyone. And now you can stay there, 10 new accommodation pods went in at the end of 2021 and they are next level. Developed for the ultimate intimate escape, each modern two-person pod boasts a private entrance and views across surrounding paddocks and the Budawang Ranges. Inside you'll revel in the luxury, with lush king beds, separate bedroom and living/dining areas and sprawling outdoor decks. Select pods also feature free-standing outdoor bathtubs, the perfect spot to soak up the stunning views and the cows are the only ones watching. Dining options are in the award-winning restaurant but enjoy a little in-room service. On arrival there's a complimentary bottle of the Estate Sparkling and mini-bar items including their own cheeses and condiments and other local produce. Breakfast hampers include more local produce and freshly baked sourdough. You might never want to leave the room. On the menu: Why not enjoy an exclusive walking tour of the vineyard and learn a little of its history before heading up to the restaurant. Keep it casual, get a pizza, listen to some live music. Worth pulling over for: Ok, Fuel East Lynne on the Princes Highway might not look like the most glamorous of stops but the hospitality and the pies more than make up for it. The pies, both savoury and sweet, are award-winning and it's heaps of fun checking out the vintage car and motorbike collection. If you ask nicely they might even let you snap some photos aboard the bikes. @fueleastlynne 140 Little River Road, Braidwood, NSW monafarm.com.au Who else thought Mona Farm was just for large-scale fancy events? I know I did so I was very pleased to find out there were opportunities for more intimate escapes. While you can hire the whole estate, yes the whole thing, there are options to sleep any number of people from 18 to two. The Homestead is the centrepiece. Built in 1853 it sleeps up to 12 guests in complete luxury, the interiors a juxtaposition of old and new. In The Old Stables, built in 1959 and converted to a high-end couples retreat in 2020, the self-contained accommodation features the original exposed brick and woodwork, complimented by high-end finishes and all the technology you could want. While all of the accommodation options offer state of the art kitchens, who wants to be cooking when executive chef Tristan Rebbettes is available to cook for you. He was recently named one of the GoodFood young chefs of the year and has worked in some high-profile Sydney restaurants including Saint Peter, Cafe Paci and the now-closed Sepia. When you're booking, talk about what options are available. There's a guest house menu where meals can be delivered to your rooms or the option of a "chef's dining experience" which range from large spit roasts, long lunches with seafood cooked over the fire, styled garden picnics or lakeside sunset snacks for something truly memorable. On the menu: Mona Farm is a must see for art lovers. The estate's collection is amazing, each corner of each room is its own gallery celebrating artists such as Isaac Julian, Dale Frank and Guy Maestri. The gardens, art in themselves, burst with sculptures, most notably the Mona O and Dancing Man which were constructed onsite. Worth pulling over for: I'm yet to have a bad meal from Deer Head Food Van which parks itself in various places. You're most likely to find them on the edge of Ryrie Park at the top end of town, Monday to Friday from 6am to 2pm. Grab an early morning coffee and keep an eye on socials for an ever-changing menu. @deerheadfoodvan 30 Staples St, Shoalhaven Heads, NSW bangalayvillas.com.au Those who appreciate authenticity as well as style and quality will love the genuine, natural and peaceful style of the boutique Bangalay. Each of the 16 private luxury villas features golf course or garden views, as well as a fireplace and a sun-filled, north-facing deck, encouraging rest, relaxation and getting back to nature. One- and two-bedroom villas are available and there is also the option of a four-bedroom holiday house with full access to resort facilities. The swimming pool, nestled in amongst the trees is the perfect place to relax. In Bangalay Dining, executive chef Simon Evans is passionate about delivering quality food from local, respected producers and incorporating the foraging element in a sustainable and ethical way. On the menu: Let's hope the dark chocolate mousse is still available, or a dozen oysters and some sparkling as you kick back by the pool. Worth pulling over for: Speaking of oysters, turn off to Greenwell Point, famed for its fish and chips, and head straight to Jim Wild's oyster shed on the banks of the Crookhaven River. Have a chat to the team as they shuck yours fresh, Jim might even do it himself. @jimwildsoysters 201-207 Banna Ave, Griffith NSW gemhotel.com.au Good things are happening out west and the Gem is, well we won't say the jewel in the crown because that would be too corny. After major renovations in 2017, the hotel now offers a modern lens for visitors to experience the best of country hospitality. Conveniently located on the main street, it's surrounded by upmarket boutiques and a variety of family-run venues. General manager Tim Olivero is a proud fifth generation local and he's watched the venue find that balance of luxe and laid back. The common areas take their influence from mid-century design, while the restaurant and bar take their cues from the 1950s and the Italian influence on the Riverina town. The Riverina is considered the food bowl of Australia and the menu in the Bull & Bell European-inspired steakhouse reflects that. Chef Anthony Fullerton drives the farm-to-table theme hard, most everything is sourced from within a 300km-radius of Griffith. On the menu: Make sure you book a room with a luxurious bath because there's plenty to explore nearby from wineries, to caves, to national parks and art galleries. Worth pulling over for: I don't care if this makes me old but the Aviation Museum at Temora is the best. While you're in Temora head to Lake Centenary and find Sugar and Spice, a cute little retro caravan selling great coffee and food to rival even the best restaurant kitchen. How many coffee vans are selling Sri Lankan milk rice chicken curries with chilli onion sambals? @sugar_and_spice_temora_nsw

