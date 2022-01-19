coronavirus,

The ACT has reported 1467 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The new cases bring the active total to 6655. Of the new cases, 654 were recorded on PCR tests and 813 on rapid tests. There are 60 people in hospital because of COVID. Of those, five are in intensive care, and two are being ventilated. Meanwhile, the percentage of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. Booster shot appointments are now available three months after Canberrans' second COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 33.3 per cent of over-18s in the territory having already have a third dose. After several days of closures at various testing centres, all Canberra testing sites re-opened on Wednesday. The Kambah site is still distributing rapid antigen tests. Only a small fraction of the 1.6 million rapid antigen tests ordered by the ACT government have arrived. Two patients at Dhulwa 24-hour Mental Health Unit in Symonston have tested positive to COVID-19. The first tested positive on January 13, the second on January 15. Canberra Health Services said no staff had been furloughed as a result of the exposure, and said patients were well protected from the virus. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW recorded 32,297 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Wednesday, as police search for 42,000 rapid antigen tests worth more than $500,000 that were stolen from a Sydney depot. The new cases were diagnosed from tests undertaken in the 24-hours to 8pm on Wednesday. Rapid antigen test results accounted for 12,450 of the positive cases. The number of COVID-19 hospital patients rose 13 to 2863, with ICU numbers up eight to 217. There are 2863 patients in hospital, 217 of them in ICU. Overall, 18 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in NSW have been reported in the past week. Some 27.8 per cent of people 16 and older have had three vaccine doses, while 81.9 per cent of the population have had at least one dose. Victoria has recorded another 18 deaths from COVID-19 and 20,769 new cases. There are 1173 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of which 125 are in ICU and 42 on ventilation. Victorians can now get their COVID-19 booster shot sooner, with the state government shortening the interval from the second dose down to three months. Tasmania has recorded 1185 new cases and 29 people in hospital, including two in ICU. Queensland reported 11 new deaths, and 19,932 new cases - there are 835 people in Queensland hospitals, including 52 in ICU. In South Australia, six more people have died from COVID and there are 3482 new cases; 23 people of the 294 patients in hospital are in ICU. Four people are on ventilators. South Australian premier Stephen Marshall has also asked the ACCC to investigate claims NSW and Victorian governments have been hoarding rapid antigen tests. Pharmacies in that state have said large orders of the tests have gone missing. READ MORE: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/008506d0-0ae1-4a2c-844e-105791cdfec9.jpg/r3_160_4798_2869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg