Super Bao has brought their popular take on baos to Westfield Woden's Bradley Street Dining Precinct, and they're celebrating with free bao-gers. Woden is the restaurant's third location with their bao-gers, popular baos and tasty Asian street food now available from its shipping container food stall. To celebrate their opening, Super Bao are giving away 100 free bao-gers at their new Bradley Street Dining Precinct location from 11.30am on Friday, January 28. "A bao-ger is the lovechild of a burger and the taco shaped Gua Bao (Taiwanese steamed bun) that many people are familiar with," co-owner Angel Zhang said. "The bao-ger is much larger than a bao, there's more filling and instead of the steamed bread being wrapped around the filling like a taco, it's made into a burger bun and the filling is stacked in layers between the soft bun. "We're one of the few places where you can find bao-gers in Canberra and we think ours are the best. "Our bao-ger menu currently includes four different options and the wagyu cheese bao-ger is definitely a favourite. It features a double wagyu patty, cheese, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion rings, tonkatsu sauce and a burger sauce." As well as giving away 100 free bao-gers, Super Bao will be offering weekly specials to celebrate their opening, with a buy a bao-ger and receive a free fries offer available from January 31 to February 6, and receive a free bao with any bao order from February 7 to February 13. Super Bao opened their flagship restaurant in 2019 in Dickson. After the success of that restaurant, they opened their bao bar at Canberra's food hall, Verity Lane Market in the historic Sydney Building. Super Bao is a family owned and operated business. Owners Paul Xu and Angel Zhang are excited to bring their modern spin on iconic Asian flavours like their bao-gers to Southsiders. "We're a small family business so we put 200 per cent in to everything we do from creating the food we serve to providing the best customer service possible," Zhang says. "We'd like our Woden location to be known as an Asian burger house and we're thrilled to finally give Southsiders a permanent taste of our unique and tasty creations. The street food menu at our new shipping container features our full menu of unique bao-gers that will only be available at our new location. "We've also taken the elements of our popular Kungpo Chicken that's available at our Dickson restaurant to create the Kungpo Chicken Bao-ger. "The crispy fried chicken is covered with our tasty kungpo sauce and it's layered with lettuce, tomato, onion rings, pickles, crushed cashew nuts and aioli all inside the fluffy bao-ger bun. It's a must-try option for diners who like the flavours of kungpo chicken." Vegan options are available on request and vegetarians can enjoy the eggplant bao-ger filled with battered eggplant, sliced tomato, onion rings, pickled cucumber, mixed green leaves and spicy mayo. In addition to their bao-ger menu, eight different baos are also available. Options include the popular braised pork belly, crackling pork belly and Korean fried chicken. Eggplant and teriyaki tofu are available for vegetarians.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/c8fcc733-b682-4369-a49b-34350974fdd3.jpg/r0_349_1359_1117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg