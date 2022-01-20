What's on in Canberra: The art of Jeffrey Smart and a Tuscan lunch at the National Gallery
Latest News
Australian artist Jeffrey Smart lived in Tuscany for more than 40 years and the National Gallery is giving a nod to the love he had for his adopted home during its current exhibition of his work.
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until January 30 at 11.30am and 1.30pm, enjoy a Tuscan-style lunch in the gallery's dining room, overlooking the Sculpture Garden.
The exhibition Jeffrey Smart continues at the gallery until May 15.
Book for the exhibition - and the lunch - at nga.gov.au