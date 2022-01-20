news, latest-news,

Australian artist Jeffrey Smart lived in Tuscany for more than 40 years and the National Gallery is giving a nod to the love he had for his adopted home during its current exhibition of his work. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until January 30 at 11.30am and 1.30pm, enjoy a Tuscan-style lunch in the gallery's dining room, overlooking the Sculpture Garden. The exhibition Jeffrey Smart continues at the gallery until May 15. Book for the exhibition - and the lunch - at nga.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/5fc9d717-443d-4a8e-aa6b-bc64e4d9c586.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg