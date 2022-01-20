news, crime,

ACT Policing arrested a teenager on Wednesday evening in connection to an alleged burglary where $60,000 worth of Apple products was stolen. Police allege that about 4am on Wednesday, the 16-year-old boy and another man broke into the Canberra Centre and a short time later gained entry to the Apple Store. Security staff were alerted to the alleged burglary by an alarm and attended as the offenders were fleeing with about $60,000 worth of electronic devices. Police said the offenders dropped a bag of stolen Apple products while fleeing. READ ALSO: Police attended the location a short time later and, after viewing CCTV footage, were able to identify one of the alleged offenders. He was arrested on Wednesday evening. The 16-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Children's Court on Thursday, charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft and damage property. Investigations are continuing.

