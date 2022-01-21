OMG! Decadent Donuts tantalising tastebuds in Canberra

news, latest-news,

You may have already tried an OMG! Decadent Donut - the gluten-free and vegan treat that actually tastes amazing - at places such as the Southside Farmers Market. This week, the business is also staging a pop-up stall at Lanyon Marketplace - and there have been no doughnuts as far as sales have gone. "It's going really well. We've had a lot of regulars come see us. Even a lady from Belconnen came to find us. And a lot of new customers as well," owner Leanne Coveney said. Leanne and husband Richie opened OMG! in May last year. It was a hobby that became a busy business while Leanne, a HR consultant, was recovering from cancer. It's a true family affair, with their two sons helping out. They have 15 staff in total, many teenagers. People with food allergies, in particular, are seeking out the donuts which are cooked free of gluten, egg, nuts, dairy, wheat, yeast, and sulphites. Leanne said the business was going great guns despite the challenges of this year when COVID prevented them from having stalls and they moved into deliveries. While its base was at the Torrens shops, the business was always on the look out for new spots to pop up. OMG! Decadent Donuts will be at Lanyon Marketplace on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm next to Black and White Speciality Coffee (Macca's side of the shops). They will also be next to Denman Village IGA and at the Torrens shops from 9am to 2pm on Saturday. Sunday, they will be at the Cottage Markets at Rose Cottage in Tuggeranong from 9am to 1pm, the Southside Farmers Market from 8am to 11.30am and the Torrens shops from 9am to 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/cef133d5-3d20-4f6c-a680-a708a4980ace.jpg/r0_153_2048_1310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg