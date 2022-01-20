news, crime,

Police have fined a Belconnen driver for travelling with a long, orange electrical conduit sticking out of his window. ACT police said they stopped the white Kia sedan at about 8.25am on Thursday on Nettlefold Street in Belconnen. "The man was driving with his right hand on the steering wheel and his left hand holding the conduit," ACT Policing said. "When police stopped the vehicle, the driver explained he had just purchased the lengthy conduit and didn't want to cut it to transport it home." The man was fined $598 for driving a vehicle with an unsecured load. ACT Road Policing's Paul Hutcheson said the incident could have "caused significant injury." "Thankfully on this occasion no one was injured, but imagine if this object had struck a cyclist, pedestrian, or another vulnerable road user. It could easily have caused significant injury, even at a relatively low speed in a residential area," he said. He also reminded tradespeople and DIY-ers to keep their materials secured safely while driving. "Police would also like to remind tradesmen and those keen to try some do-it-yourself projects this summer that any materials purchased from hardware stores are to be transported safely and appropriately," he said. "This means with approved load restraint devices, and ensuring objects do not protrude from the vehicle more than 150 mm from the outermost part of the vehicle on either side." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

