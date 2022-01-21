coronavirus,

A man in his 60s and another man in his 90s have reportedly died of coronavirus, as the ACT records another 826 COVID cases. There was 62 patients in ACT hospitals receiving treatment for COVID as of 8pm on Thursday. The patients included two in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. There are now 5647 active cases of coronavirus in the territory. The total number of COVID cases recorded in the ACT during the pandemic is 29,245. Sadly, 22 people have lost their lives due to COVID in the ACT. ACT case numbers have been on a downward trajectory in the second part of the week, after a peak of 1860 cases on Tuesday. High caseloads have cast doubt over the start date of the term one school year, with delays in the delivery of rapid antigen test creating additional concerns. NSW has passed another grim milestone on Friday, with more than 1000 people having died from COVID-19 in the state after a record day of deaths. The state reported 25,168 new cases and 46 deaths on Friday, a new deadliest day of the pandemic that brings the NSW death toll to 1024. More than a quarter of the deaths have occurred in the last two weeks, during which 324 people died with COVID-19. Victoria has recorded 18,167 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as a four-day booster vaccine blitz gets underway at eight state-run hubs. The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Friday, include 10,023 from PCR tests and 8144 from rapid antigen tests. It takes the total number of active cases in the state to 252,399, up by 5505. However, hospital figures have dropped by 110 to 1096, ahead of the state's expected peak during the Omicron wave. The number of Victorians in intensive care sits at 121 and there are 34 people on ventilation. READ MORE: Meanwhile, West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has backflipped on his promise to reopen the state's border next month. Mr McGowan announced the decision during a late-night press conference on Thursday, saying WA's hard borders will remain in place indefinitely. He claimed it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to proceed with the planned February 5 reopening given the surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases across the country. The premier had promised to reopen the borders once the state's double-dose vaccination rate reached 90 per cent. It is currently at 89 per cent. - with AAP

