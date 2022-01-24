news, crime,

A 34-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading almost five times the limit on Saturday afternoon, ACT police say. The NSW man was stopped by police on Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston about 6.10pm, as he travelled towards Hindmarsh Drive. ACT police stopped the white Ford Ranger, and breath tested the driver who tested positive. He was taken to Woden Police Station and returned a reading of 0.247. "The man's right to drive in the ACT was immediately suspended for 90 days, and he will receive a summons to face court for level four drink-driving on a date to be set," ACT Policing said. "ACT Policing is reminding drivers they can be subjected to a random breath test anytime, anywhere when driving in the ACT."

