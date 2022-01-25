news, latest-news, Australia Day, Indigenous

Organisers of Australia Day community events in Canberra are hoping January 26 is as much a day for listening to other's stories as it is for celebrating being together. With COVID-19 disrupting the activities for a second year, more events have moved online, allowing Canberrans in isolation to participate. Indigenous performers will, as in past years, take part in a number of community organised events including the Federation of Chinese Community of Canberra celebration with music, song and dancing and the Australia in Harmonie Festival at Narrabundah with a craft market, kids entertainment and musicians throughout the day. The Chinese community festival has moved online, but Hao Gu from federation says the atmosphere and the emotion will still be there as they celebrate from 10am. Mr Gu hoped Canberrans would also join the Australia Day Forum from 3-to-5pm at the Canberra Labor Club in Belconnen where guests will be discussing their journey to become Australians and what the day means to them. "People use this occasion to remind ourselves, we are all part of a story. We have a different background, but we all celebrate it for the same reason," he said. The Harmonie German Club's Paul Berger said doing something Australian like getting together with family or friends of going to a local community event is what Australia Day is all about. "This Australia Day, we reflect on once again being surrounded by friends, family and community - and celebrate the act of being together," he said. MORE LOCAL NEWS: These were some of the 534 local community events around the nation that received $11 million in grants distributed this year by the National Australia Day Council. Council chief executive Karlie Brand said those organisations have done an incredible job making sure that they're in line with the state's health requirements, as well as taking up the call this year to encourage people to reflect, respect and celebrate. "The engagement and the willingness and desire to work with our Aboriginal people to understand more about our history and culture is coming through really loud and clear," she said. While the nation's history will not change, Ms Brand said, changing the definition of Australia Day and reframing how it is talked about was something to proud of. "There's an opportunity for Australia Day to become a day that moves us closer towards reconciliation. That's through celebrating the diversity of all of our contributions, celebrating the Aboriginal history and culture that we have and learning more about it." Other planned events include a Kuenphen Dharma festival at Glebe Park and the Australia Day in the Capital program at Commonwealth Park. Join the people on Ngunnawal Country from 5.30pm at Nerang Pool, Commonwealth Park for performances from First nations artists. With the aim of caring for campsite, the place where people come together to share food, stories and belonging, this will be an intimate event featuring a traditional dance circle beside the waters of Nerang Pool, complimented by an engaging program of diverse, contemporary First Nations performers at our gypsy caravan stage. Website: events.canberra.com.au/australia-day CMWA Inc in association with Rahimoon have organised Australia Day 2022 Celebration by ACT Muslims in the Molonglo Valley area kicking off from 9am at Stromlo Forest Park. Canberra local Aboriginal elders and leaders will share their story to make it a unique event for the community. We would like to share the story of Muslim contributions in Australia and celebrate the day with local Canberrans, family, young Australian, Islamic scholars and others. Please come with family and friend. there will be lots of fun for kids with free amusement rides, free food with Australia Day BBQ. Registration: via Eventbrite Starting at 10am and running until 7pm at the Harmonie Club in Narrabundah, the Australia in Harmonie Festival is a collaboration of cultures. The event will feature indigenous arts and craft market stalls as well as kids entertainment including face painting. The event is a showcase of live music and dance groups and features 18 individual local indigenous and multicultural artist including Dale Huddleston and the River Bank Band. Website: harmonieclub.com.au/austday2022/ This online event starts at 10am featuring Indigenous live performances, singing, dancing, reciting and music instruments. Access via Zoom using the ID 825 1243 9030 and the password 964926. Website: fccci.org.au Following a Welcome to Country, the Australia Day in the Capital program kicks off at 10.30am on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin at Commonwealth Park. Designed in collaboration with Wesley Enoch, it revels in the diversity of contemporary Australia, with artists from a wide range of global and First Nations cultural backgrounds coming together to share workshops, talks, roving performances, vibrant stage collaborations and delicious food. This family friendly event provides a unique chance for everyone to see themselves reflected on the stage, in the diversity of sounds, the variety of artistic expressions and the wide range of stories told. Website: events.canberra.com.au/australia-day MARSS Australia Inc. will host an Australia Day picnic to reflect, respect and celebrate a multicultural and diverse Australia. 250 clients and their families will be invited to a celebration at Lennox Garden between 11am and 3pm. The picnic will feature a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony performed by a Ngunnawal elder, Indigenous performers, multicultural performers, esteemed invited guests, traditional Australian catering tasters, a spread of multicultural food, picnic style games, including sack races, tug of war, short sports, face paint, giant Jenga, ring toss, and a live DJ. Guest speakers, entertainers and MARSS staff will explain to participants the history and relevance of the official national day and encourage them to reflect, respect and celebrate what it means to be living in our multicultural country in a COVID-safe space. Organised by the Bangladeshi Seniors Club Canberra are organising a daylong festival at the Canberra Islamic Centre in Monash from 11am showcasing Bangla culture, dress, food stalls, a community BBQ and live entertainment. Bangladeshi people started immigration to Australia from early 1980s. They came young but now many of them are already retired or are close to retirement. They have contributed immensely for the development of their adopted country and assimilated themselves with the Australian values and culture. This year the Club is aiming at celebrating Australia Day 2022 along with the broader Bangladeshi community living in Canberra and surrounding area for reflecting the achievements of the Bangladesh community towards the advancement of Australian society, culture and economy. A buffet lunch will be served at the National Museum of Australia from 12.30pm. $15 for adults and $10 for children. Kids activities include Australian songs, anthem, face painting, kid speeches, number of prizes and certificates. Due to COVID19 only 200 participants will be allowed. Registration: via Facebook A forum at the Canberra Labor Club in Belconnen from 3pm in which several guest speakers will answer "what it means to me to become an Australian citizen - my journey and contribution." Organised by the Federation of Chinese Community of Canberra, with guests including Bean MP David Smith. Website: fccci.org.au As the sun goes down the National Museum of Australia will conclude the activities around Australia Day in the Capital with a relaxed, family-friendly concert. Headline Busby Marou will be supported by the talented Miiesha and dance troupe Muggera as they perform lakeside at the Museum. Website: events.canberra.com.au/australia-day Full events programs at act.australiaday.org.au and events.canberra.com.au/australia-day Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/92d6aaa7-a5e1-4064-948a-7b304e28d882.jpg/r0_378_5000_3203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg