People diagnosed with an eating disorder have to navigate a myriad of services while battling a potentially deadly mental illness. A new clinical hub, launched on Tuesday, aims to help Canberrans better understand, navigate, and access these services. The ACT Eating Disorders Clinical Hub will provide information and support for people to manage an eating disorder at home or in the community, before their condition escalates and requires acute inpatient treatment. This service would have greatly benefitted David Quilty and his family. Mr Quilty's daughter was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa at 13 years old, he has since been a staunch campaigner for increased awareness and taken up the role of ACT Director for Eating Disorders Families Australia. The father said the hub would make a "genuine difference", however he asserted there was "still a fair way to go" for eating disorder services in the region. "It's not a solution to all the problems, there needs to be continued investment both by the ACT government and by the federal government," he said. Meanwhile, a delivery date for the ACT's first inpatient facility, promised by the federal government in 2016, is yet to drop. Long wait times for specialised care and psychiatric appointments, and costly out-of-pocket expenses add to a heavy emotional toll for patients and family. Mr Quilty often had to travel interstate to access services for his daughter. There is still no specialised service for adults with acute eating disorders in the ACT with patients often having to transfer to Sydney or Melbourne for care. Hub service co-ordinator Alex Cobb said anyone could contact the clinic to make a referral for themselves or someone else with an eating disorder. "The hub is also available to provide advice, support and training for people and clinicians working with people with eating disorders as required," she said. It is estimated more than a million people across Australia have some sort of eating disorder. A staggering 20 per cent don't survive, the highest mortality rate of any mental illness. READ ALSO: Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said the hub would better co-ordinate and connect people with eating disorders, their carers and families with support services across the territory. "Canberra has a wide range of services dedicated to supporting people's needs, but it can be challenging to navigate. The ACT Eating Disorders Clinical Hub is a central intake point so people can be referred to services that best support their needs and to help manage their condition," she said. "Co-ordination of resources, services and expertise across the ACT means people experiencing or impacted by eating disorders will have better access to support including assessment, treatments and programs, advice, education, training, services, referrals and networking for clinicians. "The hub is made up of multi-disciplinary mental health professionals who support recovery through person-centred care - connecting people with services that best support their individual needs and circumstances." People can contact the hub via phone on 02 5124 4326 or by email at chs.eatingdisordersclinicalhub@act.gov.au

