Star NSW quick Stella Campbell has been rushed into Australia's Women's Ashes squad for this week's Test in Canberra, just three weeks after she scythed through the Meteors at Manuka Oval. The 19-year-old is being tipped to play in her second Test match, after a late call up into the top squad to replace Victorian youngster Tayla Vlaeminck, who succumbed to a recurring stress fracture in her right foot. Campbell's pace and bounce was almost unplayable in Canberra last month, as she pilfered 7-25 in bowling the Meteors out for 53 and her inclusion potentially spells more bad news for England, who must avoid defeat in the four-day Test match or lose any chance of winning back the Ashes. "Stella bowled well for us in the Test match against India and provides another fast bowling option now with Tayla being injured," selector Shawn Flegler said. "We will continue to assess conditions over the next couple of days before finalising the team." Campbell had been with the Australia A squad, which is set to play three 50-over matches against England A at Phillip Oval on Friday, Sunday and next Wednesday. MORE CANBERRA CRICKET Her inclusion is the obvious option to replace luckless Vlaeminck, following Australian coach Matthew Mott's assertion last week that he was keen to pick an aggressive bowling line up in a bid to take 20 England wickets, and retain the Ashes. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who played in NSW's thumping 207-run win over the Meteors last week, backed her younger teammate to make a huge impact if given the opportunity. "When we played ACT down here for NSW, Stella was almost unplayable and to have her back into the Test squad's really exciting," Gardner said. "The confidence that she can take out of that match going into this match, it's really exciting to be on her team. Hopefully if she does play, she can replicate that. "It's going to be pretty interesting what wicket we do have for the first day of the Test match. There might be a little bit in it for the bowlers if that 50-over game is anything to go by. "Having the likes of Darcie Brown already in the squad and then obviously coming back with Megan Schutt who's a genuine swing bowler - I think she could rattle the top of England's order." The returning Schutt adds experience to Mott's bowling attack, after she missed the India Test while on family leave. Star all rounder Ellyse Perry also comes back into the Australian side after being rested during last week's T20 matches. She's expected to bowl plenty of overs while spearheading the Australian batting line up in a format where she averages 86.62 through nine Tests. "She's fantastic obviously in this format, I don't actually know how many times she's been dismissed but I don't think it's been many," Gardner said. "She's just built for this type of format. You just look at the game she plays and she's just so patient. She takes those calculated risks when it's necessary, that's why she's been so dominant in this format. "Also with the ball, being able to swing the ball up the top and hit those really good areas is good for us with a pretty inexperienced bowling attack." Last week's rain in Adelaide have left England's Ashes bid on the verge of ruin. Australia produced a dominant nine-wicket win in the opening T20, before rain didn't allow a result on Saturday or Sunday, leaving the home side with a 4-2 lead on points. Four points will be awarded to the winner of the Test match - should Australia triumph, it would leave them six points ahead of England with just six points left to play for in next week's one-dayers. England has not won a Test match in eight years, since winning the Ashes in Australia in the summer of 2013-14. The past four women's Tests played across the world have all ended in draws.

