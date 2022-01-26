coronavirus,

The ACT has reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The cases were diagnosed from 600 PCR tests and 296 rapid tests. ACT Health announced on Tuesday that a woman in her 80s died with COVID-19. This comes after it was reported on Monday a man in his 40s and another in his 90s died with COVID-19 in Canberra. The number of fatalities for the territory now totals 25. The new cases bring the active total to 4745. There are 67 people in hospital with COVID-19, five are in intensive care, and one under ventilation. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 41.1 per cent of people have received their booster with 54.5 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, the ACT government will look to provide rapid antigen tests to disability support workers and other frontline service organisations. On Tuesday, ACT Minister for Disability Emma Davidson said the Commonwealth had provided supply to people in supported independent living but there were services beyond this that needed access. The ACT is expected to receive a further 300,000 rapid antigen tests this week. About 200,000 tests arrived on Monday and 160,000 landed last Friday. About 2.5 million are expected to arrive in the ACT in February. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 21,030 new infections and 29 more virus-related deaths, as the state surpasses a total of one million coronavirus cases. The total number of cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night included 8112 from positive RATs, and 12,918 from PCR results. Some 7416 RAT results were from tests taken in the last seven days. There are 2794 people are in hospital with the virus, with 175 of them requiring intensive care. Victoria has recorded 35 deaths and 13,507 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 6533 from PCR tests and 6974 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 139,562. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 1089 with 113 people in intensive care, and 40 on a ventilator. READ MORE: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

