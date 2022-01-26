news, latest-news, Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios knob, Nick Kyrgios Australian Open, Australian Open, Michael Venus

There's taking defeat hard, and then there's New Zealand's Michael Venus. Still stinging after his doubles quarter-final loss against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Venus lashed Kyrgios in an interview with 1News about the wildest experience at the Australian Open. In a bizarre outburst, Venus described Kyrgios as "an absolute knob" and attacked his maturity following a quarter-final showdown this week. But Kyrgios has the power of public support in his corner after taking the doubles event by storm with Kokkinakis, creating so much hype organisers have moved their semi-final to Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. The doubles show is set to be a part of a triple treat for Australian fans, with Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott trying to finish his career with a title when he plays in the wheelchair final and Ash Barty looking to secure her place in the women's final all on the same day. Barty's quarter-final was the most-watched match of the tournament so far, while Kyrgios and Kokkinakis' efforts led to broadcaster Channel 9 ditching legend Rafael Nadal from the main channel. Barty, Alcott and Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are all unmissable for differing reasons. Barty is the cool, calm and collected face of Australian tennis, Alcott is the heartwarming story in his last tournament before retirement and the new Australian of the Year and the "Special Ks" are the rockstar entertainment. Kyrgios is the first to admit he hasn't always been a saint on and off the tennis court, struggling to cope with increased pressure and scrutiny as a youngster before appearing to find his purpose in the past two years. Kyrgios has put his energy into "having fun" rather than setting expectations to win major tournaments, despite his undeniable talent. The Canberran did declare: "I'm not finished, I want to win this f---ing thing" after beating Venus and Tim Puetz and Kokkinakis is proving to be the perfect teammate. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Unaware of Venus' attack after the match, Kyrgios said: "I know that over the years I haven't been the best role model, but I was just learning how to deal with everything. "I think now at 26 I have matured, and I've definitely realised that a lot of young kids and people, even people that are low on confidence, they do look towards us when we go out there. "We are not special people. We're normal humans that you might see walking in Australia, and we are now in the semi-finals of a grand slam. "This Australian Open with what everyone has been through, I think people are just happy to see Australians have success. "Honestly, for us it's more about the people. Playing for them is more important than our doubles success. We haven't drawn up any goals ... we just want to give Australia and the Australian Open a show. This is the most fun we've had on the court." But not everyone is a fan, as is always the way with Kyrgios. Doubles opponents like Venus have been thrust into the spotlight against the rampaging Australia duo and their wild supporters. "There'll always be his supporters and he'll spin it in a way that helps him but at the end of the day he's an absolute knob," Venus told 1News. "His maturity level, it's probably being generous to about a 10-year-old, to say it's at about that level. "He's an unbelievable tennis player, what he does on the tennis court, what he can do and his tennis IQ, it is amazing. And on that side of things he's one of the best players in the world. "But on the maturity side, you see why he's never fulfilled his potential and probably never will." Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will meet third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semi-finals as they aim to seal an unlikely spot in the decider. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

