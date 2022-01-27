news, latest-news, beaches, drowning, data

Shocking statistics have emerged which reveal that almost half the people who drowned at a beach in the past seven years have been from overseas, and predominantly from South Asia backgrounds. In what is believed to be the first study globally to examine beach safety among a particular multicultural community, researchers from the UNSW Sydney Beach Safety Research Group examined the risk factors behind beach drowning among migrants from South Asia. In an online survey completed by 249 respondents from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Pakistan, the researchers found the amount of time respondents had spent in Australia was a significant influence. Those who had been in Australia for shorter time periods were more likely to visit the beach, but were much less likely to be able to swim, have participated in swimming lessons, have heard or understood the meaning of flags on patrolled beaches, or understand and be able to spot rip currents. UNSW researcher Mark Woods, who co-authored the study with professor Rob Brander - known colloquially as Dr Rip - said the clear implication was that new and recent migrants to Australia should be a central focus for learn to swim programs and beach safety education. People born in India accounted for the highest proportion of migrants who drowned in Australia between 2009 and 2019, the study found. Almost half (47 per cent) of beach drowning deaths from 2004 to 2021 were people born overseas. Other findings from the study were: Professor Brander said the study was not apportioning blame on existing beach safety organisations or on the people in the South Asian community for the terrible statistics around beach drowning. However he and the researchers said the study has identified an opportunity to make some improvements in beach safety education. "Our respondents were so happy to help us and get involved, and we really got a sense that they go to the beach and it's just about having fun," he said. "But it's not their fault they're not familiar with beach safety, whether it's through lack of English or lack of exposure to the things we take for granted growing up in Australia, like swimming lessons, the dangers of surf, and how to spot rips and how to cope if you're caught in one. "They're not aware because they haven't been taught properly, and now there's evidence to support the need to do more about this in their communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJkJNFPcdBkDQKqtkgHSjA/bed3da61-0b84-4c32-92a1-8ce737a35194.jpg/r2_273_5331_3284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg