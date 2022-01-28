news, latest-news,

The storm trough which has ravaged Victoria is expected to make its way to the ACT over the weekend. Heavy rain, winds and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday. While the trough caused power outages, flooding and damage in Victoria, the capital is set to see 10 to 15mm of rainfall. Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Morgan Pumpa said the trough, currently over Victoria, was expected to move east over the ACT in the coming days. "[Saturday] will be the day people should watch for in Canberra. While on Sunday, there is the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm towards the southern part of the state and bordering areas," she said. "Saturday is the day that people should really keep an eye on weather warnings." READ ALSO: On January 3, a thunderstorm caused damage and blackouts across Canberra with fallen trees and caved in roofs strewn across the capital. Almost 10,000 Victorians remain without power on Friday, after storms ripped through the state on Thursday and into the evening. Meanwhile, the two year anniversary of the infamous Canberra hailstorm has just passed. On January 20, 2020 hail stones caused severe damage across the territory. The storm was the worst hailstorm to hit an urban area in Australia since 1999 with many Canberrans still undergoing repairs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/dd81e337-51dd-4d43-b075-1d95872efa39.jpg/r2_278_4997_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg