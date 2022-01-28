news, latest-news,

Police have released a CCTV image and are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into the alleged assault of a security guard on the South Coast last year. The man depicted in the image is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged about 50, with solid build, about 190cm tall with brown curly hair. Police said that at the time he was wearing a black T-shirt with a blue and white flannelette shirt. Police have been told the guard was assaulted just after 10.30pm on Saturday 12 June 2021, while working at a country club in Tuross Heads, about 40km north of Narooma. The guard sustained a serious eye injury and was taken to Moruya Hospital for further treatment, police said. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: South Coast Police District officers attended and commenced an investigation into the incident. As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with their inquiries. Information provided to investigators indicates the man may be in the Central West of NSW. Anyone with information is urged to contact Narooma Police Station on 02 4479 3500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZBtA3uhzm786CWHKXPpjK4/48c057e2-a440-462a-b5e7-f0c8d517c516.JPG/r0_23_623_375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg