Angela Burroughs has been re-elected as president of the Australian Education Union ACT branch after her opponent pulled out from the race amid allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace. In the election for branch president, Ms Burroughs received 738 votes and Glenn Fowler received 254 votes. The result was declared on January 17, however Mr Fowler resigned from the union on December 21 after voting began which made him ineligible for role. The former union secretary said at the time he was reluctantly withdrawing his candidacy and emphatically denied the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him. "In the end, I have to put my health and my family first. I am also conscious of the disruption this matter is causing within the union's membership," Mr Fowler said in a statement. READ MORE: Mr Fowler was stood down in March 2021 after a number of complaints were put to Ms Burroughs. An independent investigation found there was a sustainable basis for a case of sexual harassment in the workplace. Mr Fowler claimed he had consensual relationships with two colleagues during 2020. Ms Burroughs said she was pleased to be elected as president and for an opportunity to have a fresh start this year. "I'm excited to be focused on external matters as opposed to many of the things preoccupying me last year," she said.

