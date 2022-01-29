news, latest-news,

Canberrans have been warned about the possibility of flash flooding on Saturday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region. The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning shortly after 12.30pm and it is expected to be in place for at least three hours. The warning is in place for the surrounding region and large parts of western NSW, including Bowral, Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Moruya Heads, Goulburn, Yass and Young. The ACT's Emergency Services Agency said Canberrans should move their car under cover and secure loose items around the house. Up to 30 millimetres of rain could fall across Canberra on Saturday. READ MORE: Canberra has already faced a series of damaging storms during January, including a storm that left residents in parts of west Belconnen without power for one week. More than 82 millimetres of rain has fallen across Canberra this month. It has already smashed the monthly average of 47 millimetres.

