coronavirus,

More than 800 anti-vaccination protesters marched from Federation Mall to Parliament House lawn on Monday, with some telling The Canberra Times they plan to stay. Australians from across the country gathered for the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination rally - also known as the 2022 Official Convoy to Canberra Terra Australis. The rally was inspired by similar protests overseas, particularly in Canada where truck drivers and supporters rallied against vaccine mandates and called for the repeal of all public health measures. The Canberra Times understands that protesters plan to stay in the capital until after the first sitting of Parliament for the year on February 8. Protesters were seen waving the red ensign flag, flags in support of Donald Trump, the Canadian flag and the Knights Templar flag. Australian red ensign flags - which is the same as the Australian flag but for the colour - has been co-opted by self-described 'sovereign citizens'. They are a group of people who believe laws do not apply to them. People also held signs, saying this such as "End The Mandates" and "No Jabs 4 Jobs". Another said, "if liars' pants really did catch fire, watching the news would be a lot more entertaining". Speeches made at the event expressed anti-vaccine sentiments, with several making claims that have been roundly rebuked by medical experts. Outspoken leader of the so-called "freedom movement" Romeo Georges spoke out against mandatory child COVID-19 vaccinations and pandemic public health orders. "[The government] gave you money, they told you 'we love you, we care about you' and then they come for your kid. "If you want to take [COVID in] your immune system, it's your right to do that," he said. A Transport Workers' Union spokesperson said the union did not condone the protest and was not involved. ACT Policing urged motorists to avoid the area with traffic expected to be heavily impacted. On Monday, ACT Policing urged motorists to avoid the area; bus services around the building were suspended. At about 3.20pm, police asked the crowd to move from the entrance of Parliament House and most did within the hour. Some people who tried to set up campsites were moved, but no arrests were made. A GoFundMe page set up by the group has raised more than $150,000 with about 2400 donations from across the globe. The page states "we're going to need a team of people on the same side of truth". According to the website, the fundraiser was organised by an Ironbark Thunderbolt on behalf of James Greer. A GoFundMe spokesperson said "fundraisers raising money to promote misinformation about vaccines violate GoFundMe's terms of service and will be removed." "In this case, we are currently in touch with the organiser to verify that information," they said. Fundraisers can still accept donations while the company verifies information. Photographs have been posted on social media of protesters at the rally who are part of the Sovereign Citizen group. The group was allegedly responsible for the damaging fire lit at Old Parliament House on December 30. READ ALSO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/e472939e-9180-4021-b531-4e397f6ddd7b.jpg/r9_306_4289_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg