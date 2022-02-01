news, education, act schools, public schools act, covid, covid-19, covid in schools

In line with new reporting protocols, COVID-19 positive cases in ACT schools will not be publicly announced. This comes as more than 50,000 students returned to public schools across Canberra on Monday. Education Minister Yvette Berry said COVID-19 cases in schools would be dealt with much like hand, foot and mouth disease and other infections. "The test, trace, isolate quarantine process is that people who have been directly in contact will be informed and then they'll be able to take that advice from health," the minister said. Meanwhile, schools will be required to follow strict guidelines, including masks for students in years 7 to 12, maximum use of outdoor learning, ventilation in classrooms and increased cleaning. The ACT government has promised to supply two rapid antigen tests per week to all staff and students. These will not be compulsory. Half of the 206,000 first batch of promised tests have been delivered to the capital so far, with crews working to distribute RATs to schools. As of Monday, vaccination rates in ACT children aged five to 11 had hit 68.1 per cent as boosters for teens received the green light. Some families across the territory have opted to keep their children home, as COVID-19 outbreak fears impact vulnerable members of the community. Ms Berry urged concerned parents to speak to a GP and get in contact with their school to receive advice and the best educational resources. "Particularly for people who have other health conditions that they're concerned about, they should speak with their school ... so we can make sure they are provided with the education tools that they need for staying at home during this next little period," she said. READ MORE: Four contingency plans have been developed to manage COVID outbreaks and teacher shortages in schools. "[The plans range] from a circumstance where there's a few staff that might be out, and schools will manage that themselves, to more serious scenarios where there is the teaching shortage, and then schools have plans in place to manage that as well," Ms Berry said. "It might mean [schools] will need to go to remote education for a short period of time. "Before then, there's a lot of other contingencies in place like using relief staff and release teachers and education directorate staff, just to manage it as much as we possibly can to keep people in school." If a school closes, it will remain closed for a minimum of five days or until staffing levels can return to the level one scenario. In an address outside the newly opened Throsby School, Ms Berry said: "Each school will have its own COVID safety plan, tailored to the individual school, staffing arrangements and student cohort. "Schools are an essential service in our community and students belong in the classroom. While we remain vigilant and responsive to the evolving situation around COVID-19 in school communities, I am pleased to see a return to face-to-face learning." Throsby is the 90th public school for the territory and will cater for 450 students from kindergarten to year 6. A total of 197 students have already enrolled for 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/588c17cd-4417-47a6-85f5-acae977ae346.jpg/r10_123_4245_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg