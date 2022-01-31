coronavirus,

The territory has recorded 537 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19, one in intensive care, and one under ventilation. This is the 12th day in a row numbers have remained under 1000. The cases were diagnosed from 331 PCR tests and 206 rapid tests bringing the active total to 4175. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 47.6 per cent of people have received their booster with 68.1 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, all current public health restrictions in the ACT will continue for a further four weeks as Canberrans return from holidays and children go back to school. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Australia, it was important sensible measures were implemented locally. "The extension of these measures is a sensible step to mitigate virus transmission during a period of increased activity," he said. "We're anticipating much more movement across the community over the coming weeks as Canberrans go back to work and schools reopen. "The recommendation for people to continue to work from home, where it suits them and their employer, will help to mitigate the risk of widespread workplace transmission, while recognising that some employees need to return to the workplace to meet their business needs or for their own wellbeing." MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 13,026 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. The state recorded its deadliest pandemic day on Sunday, when 52 lives were lost. It was the deadliest weekend NSW has seen with 49 deaths recorded on Saturday. Of the new cases, 5664 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7362 came from PCR testing. There are 2779 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 185 in ICU. Tasmania has recorded 504 new coronavirus cases, the state's lowest daily figure since early January. There are 16 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, with seven of those being treated specifically for the virus - a drop from Sunday's figure of 10. One person is in intensive care. The remaining nine cases are in hospital for unrelated medical conditions. There were 594 new infections recorded on Sunday and 683 on Saturday. With AAP

