There's a delicious irony that today anti-vaxxers began their "occupation" of Canberra - after all, it is one of the most vaccinated cities on earth. The rally, which has drawn people from across the country organisers say, intends to stay in the capital until after the first sitting of Parliament for 2022 on February 8. It has taken its lead from similar protests overseas, which rallied against vaccine mandates and called for the repeal of all public health measures. With few masks, little social distancing and a significant horn-honking game, the "2022 Official Convoy to Canberra Terra Australis" made its way to the front doors of Parliament House where the "oi oi oi" count out-stripped finals weekend at the Australian Open. Politicians didn't emerge as they left town back in December. However Treasurer Josh Frydenberg did pop his head above the parapet earlier in the day to say Scott Morrison is the best person to lead the Liberals to the federal election. Yes, the election that hasn't been called yet. A series of opinion polls showed the Liberals well behind Labor and, of course, prompted speculation about a leadership spill. The Treasurer went as far as suggesting Mr Morrison would be the first prime minister since John Howard to serve a full term and go to an election. Gads. Also in Canberra, the nation's deputy chief medical officer produced an eyebrow-arching, "did he just say that" moment. Professor Michael Kidd said a new COVID sub-variant circulating in Australia is not yet causing concern among medical experts. Guess the operative word here is "yet". A further 4.2 million people became eligible for a booster as the interval between second and third doses for the general population was cut to three months and also today precious, tiny pieces of humanity made their way into the big wide world. The school year began for many and as kids return to face-to-face learning, NSW parents received a $500 sweetener. Let's see if the other states follow suit. But the tip of the day for all parents might just be the "go low, go slow" message. Need to know how best to deliver a rapid antigen test? We can help. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

