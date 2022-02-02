news, latest-news, mobile phone cameras, Transport Canberra, road safety, technology

Motorists driving the Majura Parkway from Wednesday will have their first look at the new mobile phone detection technology poised to roll out in the territory later this year. The technology will be placed on the highway to provide Transport Canberra with a first-hand assessment of the technology, even though it has been in operation in NSW for over a year. The trial will continue for up to eight weeks. No fines or warning notices will be issued during the test period and variable message boards will be set up to advise motorists of the test. The deployment of the cameras will not begin until later this year, and even after the roll-out motorists have been promised a three month "grace" period, such as occurred when the devices were rolled out in NSW, in which no fines or demerits were imposed. The detection cameras are aimed at targeting people using a mobile device such as a phone, tablet or smartwatch while driving. The deputy director-general of Transport Canberra and City Services Ben McHugh said the test was "to ensure the technology works in the ACT road environment". He said the test would be conducted in accordance with strict requirements to ensure that images generated through the trial are "properly managed and protected". A government advertising campaign will be rolled out closer to the procurement and deployment of the cameras, and following the trial. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/3f616842-f835-42d3-b1cb-b71b33c8983e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg