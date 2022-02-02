news, crime,

A father accused of manufacturing a date rape and party drug in his Civic apartment allegedly told police he was making his own soap and "a mixture of a chemical ... that would make him last longer in bed". Dad-of-three Yoestito Musa Hasan, 41, woke at his one-bedroom City Walk unit on Tuesday morning to find investigators with a search warrant. The officers who searched the part-time mechanic's place claim to have discovered a liquid suspected to be GHB, or liquid ecstasy, and several other substances that were seized for testing. "From available open source material, the ingredients required to make GHB in a domestic setting match those of the items that were located in the kitchen cupboard," police say in court documents. "The equipment and methods used to manufacture GHB in a domestic setting also match those located inside the unit." Mr Hasan is said to have made the comments about soap and lasting longer in bed, however, also allegedly telling searching police officers that he made his own tyre shine. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled drug, to which he pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Documents tendered to the court say that, subject to chemical testing results, police will be looking to lay further charges of possessing commercial quantities of GHB. A prosecutor, opposing bail, told the court there was "significant evidence of manufacturing", and that charges would also likely be forthcoming in relation to suspected methamphetamine and drug trafficking indicia allegedly found during Tuesday's raid. These things were said to have been discovered in a Smiggle lunchbox and a Tupperware container within the Civic apartment. A car, parked in the space assigned to Mr Hasan's unit, also allegedly contained six baby bottles full of a "thick and slimy" liquid that will be examined. The prosecutor argued Mr Hasan posed a risk to the safety of others, telling the court at least one person had experienced "serious medical issues" after taking a drug that allegedly came from the 41-year-old. She also noted that the drug manufacturing offence had allegedly been committed "behind closed doors" in the man's apartment, where bail conditions would be difficult to enforce. Mr Hasan's lawyer, Toni Tu'ulakitau, applied for him to be released on bail. He said details of the allegations against the 41-year-old were "quite limited" and bail conditions could be imposed to ameliorate any risks the man posed. Magistrate Robert Cook disagreed, expressing fears for the safety of drug addicts who might be getting their fix from Mr Hasan. "There are a lot of concerns I have about releasing this defendant back into the community if this is true," Mr Cook said. The magistrate ultimately found Mr Hasan was likely to commit offences if granted bail, so he remanded the 41-year-old in custody. Mr Hasan is due back in court on March 22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

