The new Ginninderry Markets start this Saturday, run by the Ginninderra Rotary Club to cater to the burgeoning West Belconnen community. The markets will be held from 3pm to 6pm at the GX Display Village, off Pro Hart Avenue. They'll run every second Saturday. Fresh fruit and vegetables, live performers, coffee and locally-made food will be some of the attractions. Some regular stallholders from the Jamison Trash and Treasure Markets will also be there.

