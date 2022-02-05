Love is all around | Trending

life-style, Trending, shopping, deals, discounts, coupons, Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, give the one you love a gift from the heart. All over heart pattern cardigan, $27.95. A fun present for someone who not only wears their heart on their sleeve, but everywhere else too. au.shein.com Silver heart pendant with chain, $99. Want to celebrate Valentine's Day but unsure what to give? You really can't go wrong with jewellery. michaelhill.com.au Sorini chocolate hearts, $2.25. The sweetest gestures needn't be the most expensive. Available at The Reject Shop. Vera Wang Princess eau de toilette, $39. Perfect for those who prefer to be treated like royalty. amazon.com.au Heart PJ set, $373. The ideal gift for lounging around all day while the weather is still warm. maggiemarilyn.com Coeur cap, $85. If you're not fluent in French, coeur translates to heart, while accessories translate to a very useful Valentine's gift. jaccadeaux.com Scattered heart top, $65. The classic Breton design is given a romantic twist thanks to a splash of hearts. bodenclothing.com.au Heart pot, $22. Feel the love with this planter pot, which has been handmade from terracotta clay and hand painted. jonesandco.com.au Tutti Mary Jane shoes, $499. Gorgeous leather shoes, handmade in Portugal and adorned with lovely details. fluevog.com.au FuzzYard Heartbreaker bow tie, $9.95. If the love of your life is your four-legged friend, you can also spoil them on February 14. petstock.com.au Queen of Hearts slip dress, $139.95. Designed to be adaptable sleepwear or streetwear, so you can duck out to buy more milk and then pop back into bed. belladescanso.com.au Heart leather keyring, $29.99. A unique and personal gift, as the keyring (choose from four colours) can be monogrammed with a singular letter in gold foil. carolina.net.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/17b01277-3fd4-4df6-92e4-0095e59b6b0b.jpg/r0_80_3360_1978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg