10 best kettles in Australia with all the bells and whistles

Kettles have been a staple in kitchens for generations, boiling water swiftly for a comforting cuppa, a hearty pot of soup, or a robust pour-over coffee.



The variety of kettles available today is broad, ranging from classic stovetop models to modern electric designs with advanced features.



To help you decide, we've curated a selection of the best to suit different personal preferences and the specific needs of your household.

Without further ado, here's our shortlist of the five best kettles you can buy in Australia:

Our top-rated kettles in Australia and why we chose them

Best kettle for style and function

The Artisan Kettle is first and foremost a beautiful kettle with a wood grain lid, base, and handle that comes in four eye-catching body colours.

The Brewista Artisan Kettle is designed to function. With its accurate digital temperature selection feature, you can precisely adjust the brewing temperature to extract the best flavours from the coffee beans.



This kettle offers the precision and control required to get reliable results with each coffee brew, whether you're making an AeroPress or a delicate pour-over.

The Artisan Kettle's integrated timer is one of its best features.



The kettle has other useful functions, such as speedy heating via the super boil function, preset temperature settings for various types of tea and coffee, and a keep-warm option that keeps water at a consistent temperature for up to an hour.

The 1-litre size and ergonomic design of the Artisan Kettle, which was made with everyday use in mind, include a centre of balance that allows for a gradual and steady pour for improved accuracy.



The gooseneck spout gives consumers the most comfort and control, making it simple to pour water at any rate.

The Brewista Artisan Kettle enhances adaptability and customisation possibilities for people wishing to enrich their brewing experience. It fits effortlessly with suggested extras like the DripDrip Reusable Coffee Filter, Brew Bundles, and Origami Dripper.

If you want the best, then you can buy the Brewista Artisan on Alternative Brewing for $109.

Pros

Precision digital temperature selection.

The built-in timer makes coffee pour-over sessions more convenient and efficient.

The gooseneck spout for comfort and control over pouring.

Practical features include preset temperature settings, a super boil function, and a keep-warm option.

Sturdy construction made of 304 stainless steel.

Cons

1-litre capacity.

More expensive than some of the other variable temperature kettles available on the market.

Wood grain accents might need special maintenance to keep them looking good over time.

Ideal for coffee pour-overs

The Artisan Barista Smart Electric Kettle improves coffee preparation accuracy and efficiency by fusing smart technology with a simple, minimalistic appearance.



Under its elegant exterior, there are cutting-edge innovations designed to maximise the barista's productivity.

This kettle's intelligent variable temperature control lets you precisely set and maintain the perfect water temperature, providing reliable results every time. The quick boil feature quickly preheats water to the ideal temperature, meeting the needs of crowded cafés during peak morning hours.

The Artisan Barista Kettle solves a typical issue with other artisan kettles by guaranteeing ongoing production with its one-litre capacity.



Its broad handle for a secure grasp and gooseneck spout for regulated pouring are two of its user-friendly design elements.

You can also fine-tune the flow rate and experiment with different coffee brewing variables with the kettle's user-adjustable flow control. The digital display on the kettle's base provides real-time monitoring of temperature adjustments.

The Artisan Barista Kettle is made of premium stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, making it safe and long-lasting for use by families or in cafes. Styled in chic hues like Sky Blue, Pink, Matte Black, and Matte White, it infuses individuality into any coffee bar arrangement.

You can buy the Artisan Barista kettle for $149.90 from Alternative Brewing.

Pros

Precise water temperature and fast boil feature.

A flow control for various coffee brewing parameters.

Large handle and gooseneck spout for easy and regulated pouring.

Real-time temperature adjustment monitoring is possible thanks to digital displays.

BPA-free polycarbonate and stainless steel kettle.

Cons

More expensive than typical electric kettles.

Not very portable.

Best everyday use kettle

The Brooklyn Glass Kettle's huge capacity allows me to make numerous cups of tea or coffee at a time without having to wait a long time between refills. I place a lot of importance on safety, and every sip brings me comfort knowing it's free of dangerous BPA.



The true show stealer, though, is its interior blue lights, which give my kitchen a sophisticated touch in addition to having a useful function of signalling when the kettle is on.

Even though I value aesthetics highly, I'm aware that the copper embellishments much like some of their kitchen toasters can indicate a higher price point.



Not everyone's budget may allow for this. I am also aware that the high-quality glass casing gives it a sleek and contemporary appearance, but it may break easily in an impact, so extra caution is needed.

My parents have this kettle and have had it for a long time which is testament to its durability. If you look after using standard kettle maintenance then it's going to last a long time for you too.

Pros

Boils a lot of water fast thanks to its 1.7 L capacity.

Free of BPA for safer ingestion.

Has a striking blue interior glow.

Cons

Handling glass housing carefully is necessary to avoid breaking it.

It weighs a little more than some of its rivals.

Best stainless steel kettle

This kettle's distinctive thin gooseneck spout allows for perfect control and accuracy when pouring, guaranteeing that every coffee grind is saturated uniformly for a rich and well-balanced extraction.

The Hario Buono Kettle is made of premium stainless steel, which ensures endurance and hygienic conditions in any kitchen environment in addition to giving off a sleek appearance.



Even with the kettle filled, its easy-grip handle keeps you comfortable, and its flat top lid gives you extra balance and control with just one finger.

Another important characteristic of the Hario Buono Kettle is its versatility. It can be used with open flames, butane burners and induction stoves, among other stove types.



This makes it a perfect partner for both indoor and outdoor brewing endeavours.

It is advised to remove any excess water from the kettle after each use to avoid mineral accumulation over time and preserve the kettle's functionality and appearance.



This will help to ensure that your Buono kettle stays in perfect shape.

You can buy the Hario Buono Kettle for $67.90 from Alternative Brewing.

Pros

A thin gooseneck spout ensures equal saturation of coffee grinds.

A stylish stainless steel kettle that provides hygienic and long-lasting qualities.

An easy-grip handle for comfort and control.

Suitable for all burner types including induction.

Accessible in 3 sizes including a compact kettle size.

Cons

Limited colour options.

Regular maintenance is necessary.

High-volume kettle with pre-set options

Are you trying to find a kettle that can bring water to the precise temperature required for the tea or coffee you make?



You might find that the Russell Hobbs Addison Kettle is what you need. Its five temperature settings guarantee that your coffee will never be lukewarm and your green tea will never be burned.

I really like the warm function, which is a great addition for those moments when you have to be temporarily called away. There's nothing better than stepping back into still-hot water and not having to use energy or time to reheat.

Some people may find the beeping noises made by the kettle to be irritating, particularly during calm morning activities.



Even though it is strong, the plastic material might not feel as luxurious or match certain kitchen designs as glass or stainless steel alternatives might.

Last but not least, the water level indicator is only on one side, which could be problematic for left-handed users or when placed in particular kitchen locations.

Pros

Different beverages at different temperature settings.

Water temperature is maintained via the warm function.

Cons

Beeping noises could be bothersome.

Only just one side from which to view the water level.

Runner up for electric kettles

Experience Coffee Excellence with the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle.

Looking to elevate your coffee game to new heights?



Look no further than the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle. This sleek and sophisticated kettle has quickly become the gold standard in water kettles, revolutionizing the coffee industry with its impeccable design and unparalleled performance.

Crafted with precision and style, the Fellow Stagg EKG features a control-enhancing gooseneck spout that allows for the perfect pour every time.



Whether you're brewing pour-over coffee or steeping delicate tea leaves, the thin, perfectly curved spout gives you complete control over the speed and placement of your water pour, ensuring an even saturation and a more balanced extraction.

Gone are the days of waiting for water to heat on the stovetop. With the Fellow Stagg EKG, simply press the dial to start the water heating process.



The intuitive dial also allows you to set your desired water temperature anywhere between 57 and 100°C, with the precise reading displayed on the LCD screen.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. The built-in stopwatch feature on the LCD screen lets you track your extraction time with ease, ensuring consistency and perfection with every brew.



And with the convenient HOLD button, you can keep your water at the perfect temperature for up to one hour, so you can take your time savoring every sip.

Designed with both form and function in mind, the Fellow Stagg EKG is a true work of art. Its minimalist matte facade, available in both Matte Black and Matte White, adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen or cafe.



And thanks to its ergonomic handle and counterbalanced design, this kettle feels natural and comfortable to hold, even when filled to its 900ml capacity.

In summary, the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is a must-have for any coffee enthusiast or professional barista.



With its precision pouring, variable temperature control, and sleek design, it's the perfect companion for unlocking the full potential of your favorite brews.

Pros:

Precision pouring with gooseneck spout

Variable temperature control from 57 to 100°C

1-hour temperature hold feature

Built-in stopwatch for extraction timing

Stylish matte facade available in Matte Black and Matte White

Comfortable and ergonomic handle design

Cons:

Limited to 900ml capacity

Premium price point may deter budget-conscious buyers

Reliable kettle with quiet boil technology

Next on our list is another kettle from Russell Hobbs - the Brooklyn.

With Russell Hobbs' Brooklyn Kettle, quiet mornings are a reality. It has technology that reduces noise, so when you're desiring a hot beverage, the peace and quiet of the house won't be disturbed.

A standout feature is the sleek pour spout design, which makes sure every cup I make is orderly and hassle-free.

Also, its capacity makes it ideal for entertaining or for simply making sure that everyone in the family may have their favourite hot beverage right away without having to wait for it to boil water again.

Upkeep on this kettle is simple. The anti-scale filter is made to be easily removed and cleaned, helping to prevent the accumulation of limescale.



Russell Hobbs has won numerous awards, so it's obvious that performance and practicality have taken precedence.

But its sleek black finish may not be to everyone's taste or go well with every kitchen design.

In summary, the Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Kettle might be your next kitchen improvement if you're looking for a contemporary, quiet kettle with a spill-free pour.



Just be aware that the modern design might not be to everyone's taste and that there may be a need for routine maintenance.

Pick up the Russell Hobbs Brooklyn for $85.36 on Amazon.

Pros

Offers Quiet Boil Technology, which significantly reduces noise.

Has a perfect pour spout for pouring without spilling.

Has a detachable anti-scale filter for simple maintenance.

Cons

To maintain silent operation, frequent descaling can be required.

It might not be to everyone's taste for conventional, non-black kettle designs.

Top-selling kettle on Amazon

Its 1.7-litre volume is more than sufficient for entertaining guests for a cup of tea, and its elegance doesn't come at the expense of functionality.



Another blessing is the quiet boil technology, which is especially useful if you're an early riser and don't want the clamour of appliances to wake everyone else in the house.

Another well-considered innovation is the flip-top lid. The simplicity with which you may refill this kettle will be appreciated by anyone who has battled a difficult kettle lid while in the midst of a caffeine haze.



Another helpful feature is the power indicator light, which eliminates any doubt as to whether you've actually turned on the kettle or are simply waiting for the water to never boil.

On the other hand, it's possible that the kettle's spill-proof design causes a slower pour as well. This could be a little annoying if you're in a hurry.

In comparison to other models, the kettle takes a bit longer to turn off after the water reaches the boiling point.

Pros

Generous 1.7-litre capacity, ideal for families or hosting guests.

An anti-scale filter to enhance longevity and water quality.

Equipped with convenient safety protections including auto shut-off.

Cons

The lid design may present issues for some, particularly if preferential to flip-top lids.

A handful of users have noted an initial smell of burning steel which raises some concerns.

Reliable kettle with class

With its glossy finish and chrome embellishments, De'Longhi's Icona Capitals Kettle elevates any kitchen with a pop of colour and style much like their impressive range of coffee machines.



The kettle's utilitarian utility, including an easy-to-use 360 degree rotating base that enables filling and pouring, complements its stylish Italian design.

Because this kettle has a thermal cut-off for additional safety, an auto shut-off feature that activates when the kettle reaches the boiling point, and the convenience feature of shutting off when the kettle is lifted off the base, there shouldn't be many safety problems.



These characteristics offer comfort, especially in a busy home where interruptions can happen.

The kettle operates louder than some customers would like, which is a drawback. Furthermore, there have been reports of rust and other wear indicators, raising doubts about the kettle's durability over time.



To make an informed decision, weigh these aspects against the benefits of the kettle. You can buy it from Amazon for $119 or De'Longhi directly for $179.

Pros

Aesthetically pleasing with a dash of Italian design.

Convenient 360° rotating base that can be detached.

A stylish kettle with extensive safety features.

Cons

When operating, it may be noisy.

There have apparently been durability difficulties with some units.

Rust is present in certain situations.

One of the best electric kettles

The De'Longhi Distinta Moments Electric Kettle's design combines style and functionality. It stands out on any kitchen bench because of its elegant matte metallic finish and chrome embellishments.

Peace of mind is provided by safety features including the kettle's automatic shut-off when it starts to boil and when it is lifted off the base. These capabilities come in especially useful if you have a busy household or are often distracted.

But aesthetics aren't the only consideration; several users have complained that the kettle heats up more slowly than they would like. For those in a hurry, a quicker boil would be the icing on the cake, even though it's not a deal-breaker.

It has been observed that the receiving packing is not sufficiently protected during shipping, which could cause dents or other damage. If you want the kettle to arrive in perfect condition or if you're gifting it, this can be a worry.

Additionally, buyers looking for locally produced goods may be shocked to learn that the kettle is made overseas, even with its Italian label. If you prefer locally grown goods, bear this in mind.

Pros

Chic matt black surface that contrasts beautifully with the countertop.

Auto shut-off actions are among the safety features.

With its washable filter and hidden element, it is simple to clean.

Cons

A few consumers complain about delayed heating.

During shipment, packaging problems could occur.

There are different types of kettles: Here's what you should know

Electric kettles

Electric kettles are a kitchen need in Australia because of their speedy boiling times and ease of use. Numerous electric kettle brands, including Breville, Sunbeam, and Russell Hobbs, are available with features including automatic shut-off, multiple temperature settings, and quick boil technology.



Australia's electrical grid can handle the 240-volt power rating seen in many electric kettles. They frequently accommodate a variety of household sizes with capacities ranging from 1 to 1.7 litres.

Cordless kettles

Because they are so convenient and simple to use, cordless kettles are a common fixture in Australian homes. There are cordless electric kettles with detachable bases from brands like Tefal and Kmart that make serving and pouring simple.



Because of their 360-degree swivel base, these kettles are useful for both left- and right-handed users. They are made of a variety of materials, such as plastic and stainless steel.

Kettles for stovetops

In Australian homes, stovetop kettles are still common, particularly among those who choose the conventional brewing technique.



Enamel-coated stovetop kettles in vivid colours are available from brands like Le Creuset and Chasseur to match any kitchen's design. These kettles offer variety in use as they may be used with gas, electric, or induction stovetops.



They frequently have a whistle to let customers know when the water is ready to boil.

Kettles with gooseneck

In Australia, gooseneck kettles are becoming more and more common, especially among pour-over coffee lovers.



Gooseneck kettles with precise pouring spouts that enable controlled water flow are available from brands like Fellow and Hario.

Gooseneck kettles are a common tool used by Australian specialty coffee shops for manual brewing methods like pour-over and Aeropress, which highlight the significance of exact water control for obtaining the best extraction.

Kettles with adjustable temperature

Due to their versatility in brewing various varieties of tea and coffee, variable temperature kettles are becoming more and more popular in Australia.



Variable temperature kettles with preset temperatures for different beverages are available from brands like Smeg and KitchenAid. In order to meet the unique temperature needs of black tea, green tea, and various coffee brewing techniques, these kettles frequently include temperature settings that range from 60 degrees to 100 degrees.

Travel kettles

For Australians who like to go camping, take road trips, or stay in places without kitchens, travel kettles are a useful option. Compact travel kettles are available from brands like GSI Outdoors and Korjo, and they may be used with a car adaptor or an electrical outlet.

These kettles are perfect for on-the-go travellers because they are lightweight and portable, with a usual capacity of 0.5 to 1 litre.

Kettles made of glass

Australians who value aesthetics and being able to view boiling water inside their kettles are big fans of glass kettles. Borosilicate glass, which is resistant to heat, is used to make glass kettles from companies like Breville and DeLonghi.



In Australia, some glass kettles come with integrated LED lights that illuminate the water while it boils, giving the brewing process a touch of refinement.

Frequently asked questions

Which brands of kettles are most recommended by Australian consumers?

Australian consumers frequently give products like Russell Hobbs, Breville, and Sunbeam high marks for dependability and functionality. Particularly Breville is renowned for its cutting-edge designs and premium components that endure over time.



They also have an excellent range of bread makers in Australia to buy.

What are the characteristics of an energy-efficient kettle available in Australia?

In Australia, a kettle with energy-efficient features usually has rapid boil technology, which saves time and energy by swiftly heating the water.

