5 Best bread makers in Australia for a perfectly baked bread loaf

We have selected the top 5 bread makers in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Nothing beats the rich aroma of a fresh loaf of your own bread. But to achieve great results at home, you're going to need a reputable bread maker. No matter if you are a novice or have done it many times before, these are the top bread makers that you should consider.

Our top bread maker picks for Australians

We have selected the top 5 bread makers in Australia. Read on to find out more about how they stack up in terms of features and value, and why we chose them.

Best overall bread maker

Picture Panasonic

With the Panasonic Premium Bread Maker, baking bread daily has never been easier and that is partly why this one tops our list.

A notable feature is its well-crafted automatic fruit and nut dispenser, which evenly distributes ingredients like almonds and raisins throughout your loaf by adding them at the ideal moment. In addition to this, the machine has 30 pre-set programmes for baking delicious loaves such as bread mixes, gluten-free, sourdough, and sweet versions.

A stable baking environment is provided by the machine's twin sensors, which regulate the heat to accommodate variations in the outside temperature. Temperature is a critical factor in the process of manufacturing bread and the Panasonic Premium Bread maker executes it perfectly and consistently.

Is your timing off? With this machine, with a delay of up to 13 hours, you can set it all up the night before and wake up to warm, fresh bread with no hassle at all. Still, a good bread machine ought to be as sturdy as the freshly baked bread it makes. Despite being primarily made of plastic, this model nonetheless does well when it comes to countertop appeal.

From a review of consumer feedback, the stationary mixing paddle occasionally leaves a hole in the bottom of the loaf but this shouldn't present itself as a major annoyance. It's also not an appliance you would want to move around a lot, weighing 7kg.

To put it simply, the Panasonic Premium Bread Maker is a great option for novice and seasoned bakers who want the flavour and scent of homemade bread. It does this by combining cutting-edge baking technology with intuitive functionality.

Pros

An automated nut and fruit dispenser makes sure that the components are distributed evenly.

Using temperature sensors to enable adaptive cooking for reliable outcomes.

A handy digital timer that lets you have fresh bread anytime you want it.

Cons

Primarily made of plastic, especially on the outside.

No folding mixing paddle.

Weighs 7 kg.

Most feature-rich bread maker

Picture supplied

The advantages of the Custom Loaf Pro from Breville start with its clever stainless steel design that offers longevity and goes well with the aesthetics of contemporary kitchens.

With the help of the several automated programmes available, such as those for yeast- and gluten-free bread, it is easy to accommodate a variety of dietary requirements. Furthermore, you have total control over the outcome of your bread thanks to the 9 customisation settings.

Like the Panasonic Premium Bread Maker, it comes with a handy 13-hour delay start timer as well as a fruit and nut dispenser. This bread maker is designed for people who value the intricacies of a fine crust and the texture of a well-kneaded loaf. There is even a setting to create a crusty loaf, if that's something you desire.

Choosing the Breville Custom Loaf Pro appears to be a quality and convenience investment. The high calibre of the bread made and the abundance of personalisation possibilities may make up for the price point's steepness. What you pay is what you get which can be said for most of their quality products. They also make some of the best coffee machines in Australia. Therefore, this is a trustworthy brand and bread maker that's worth taking into consideration if you're serious about producing homemade bread.

Pros

Easy programmability and intuitive LCD enhance the user experience overall.

Convenient ingredients are added with the built-in fruit and nut dispenser.

Get more bread slices with the special collapsible kneading blade.

Cons

The cost of the premium could be a major factor.

For some people, programming can be difficult at first.

It might provide more complexity than a beginner baker needs given its features.

Best bread maker for families

Picture Breville

Breville features again on our list which is of no surprise since they make dependable appliances and are particularly known for their kitchen toasters and rice cookers. A good option to consider if you're looking for a dependable bread maker in Australia is the Breville Baker's Dozen.

With so many programmes available, ranging from basic to gluten-free, starting a bread-making adventure from the comforts of your home is simple. But it's also not just about bread - you can do jams and yoghurts as well. We like that there is a fruit and nut dispenser, which adds ingredients as they are needed without requiring you to keep an eye on things.

Ideal for families, having the option to select loaf sizes (up to 900g) and crust colours guarantee that your bread will be created precisely how you want it. The viewing panel and auto-keep warm function are must-have features. Finished with brushed stainless steel, it has a sleek and sturdy design that complements any contemporary kitchen.

Pros

Adaptable crust colour and loaf size to meet personal tastes.

A vast array of bread and dough alternatives are provided by the 13 preset programmes.

Convenient features include the keep-warm feature and the fruit and nut dispenser.

Cons

There is a slight learning curve for novices to achieve the ideal loaf.

Some users may find it difficult to remove the bread pan.

Best budget bread machine

Picture supplied

The TODO Bread Maker is a fully dependable bread-making option for those on a budget. But although it comes at a bargain price compared to the other bread makers on our list, it does have its downsides. With its twelve pre-programmed settings, it's easy to produce a wide range of foods, from traditional white loaves to specialised gluten-free bread.

And with 550 watts of power, you can bake your bread effectively and customise it to suit everyone's preferences thanks to the adjustable crust control. But it must be said, the crust control capabilities are not as good as the Custom Loaf Pro from Breville.

TODO's budget option has been tailored to novices. If you're new to baking your own bread, you won't be stumbling around thanks to the huge LCD and simple button controls. Sure, it isn't the nicest screen and buttons to look at but that shouldn't matter.

The delay start feature adds even more convenience by letting you add the ingredients and then forget about them until your loaf is finished when it's convenient for you. And the 'Keep Warm' feature guarantees that your bread stays warm until you're ready to take it out.

So what am I saying? The TODO doesn't have the bells and whistles of a premium bread maker but it isn't intended to have them either. For its great price, you're still getting the same key features of a more expensive model - they aren't just refined as much.

You can pick up the TODO bread maker from Amazon for $98.

Pros

Easy to use and equipped with 12 pre-programmed features.

Has a 'Keep Warm' feature to keep bread warm after baking.

Large 900g capacity that's ideal for loaves enough for a family.

Cons

According to some users' feedback, it can be slightly noisy when baking.

No recipe book.

Bread maker with the most variety of menu options

Picture supplied

A great tool for home bakers who want to experiment with various bread varieties without all the hassle is the Cuckoo Bread Maker. With only a few button clicks, you may choose between 15 menu options, such as switching from French bread to a sweet loaf or joining the gluten-free movement. The variety of options is the key strength of this model.

The automatic dispenser and delaying function come standard, as they do in a lot of other models. The broad pan's design ensures that heat is distributed evenly, resulting in a consistently baked good that might be found in a professional bakery.

It's important to take into account the energy usage related to the shorter baking times. This is a trade-off you will need to consider.

One thing that we noticed in customer reviews, was the lack of negative comments relating to longevity and build quality over the long term. Made from stainless steel and taking on a smart design (such as the oven handle), the Cuckoo is built to last.

You can pick up this bread maker for $196.70 from Amazon or Cuckoo directly for $199.99.

Pros

15 menu alternatives that are versatile and include yoghurt and gluten-free options.

Includes a convenient automated fruit and nut dispenser.

With a delay timer, bread can be ready whenever you want it.

Cons

A higher wattage for faster baking could use more energy.

Here's What You Should Look For When Buying A Bread Maker

For anyone who enjoys freshly baked bread but finds it difficult to knead and supervise dough, purchasing a bread machine for their house can be a wise investment. When choosing a bread machine, bear the following points in mind.

Capacity: Think about how big your family is and how much bread you eat on a regular basis. Bread makers exist in a variety of sizes; the smallest ones can only make one-pound loaves, while the larger ones can make two pounds or more.

Programmes and settings: To accept various varieties of bread, such as basic white, whole wheat, gluten-free, and more, look for a bread machine with a choice of programmes and settings. Additionally, some machines offer settings for cake, jam, and dough.

Crust control: Verify that the machine you select has choices for crust control if you have a preference for a particular colour or thickness for your bread. This enables you to alter the crust to suit your tastes.

Delay timer: If you'd like to bake bread fresh in the morning or when you get home from work in the evening, you can program the bread machine to begin baking at a later time by using a delay timer.

Keep warm function: Some bread makers contain a feature that keeps the bread warm for a certain amount of time by automatically activating after the bread has finished baking. If you are unable to take the bread out of the machine right away, this is helpful.

Kneading paddles: Kneading paddles are usually included with one or two bread makers. Removable paddles can help keep them from becoming trapped in the bread after baking and are simpler to clean.

Viewing window: You can keep an eye on your bread's development without having to open the lid, which could interfere with the baking process.

Noise level: Take into account the bread machine's noise level, particularly if you intend to use it overnight or during other calm times in your house.

Brand and user reviews: To acquire a sense of the dependability and efficiency of the bread machine you're thinking about, look into several brands and read user reviews.

Price and warranty: Before making a purchase, decide on a budget and research the costs of various models and brands of bread machines. Make sure you are covered in case of any malfunctions or defects by carefully reading the warranty terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which bread maker is considered the highest quality in Australian markets?

In our experience, Australian customers looking for a high-end choice frequently choose the Panasonic Premium Bread Maker because of its reputation for dependability and baking consistency.

What are the top-rated bread makers for creating sourdough in Australia?

Breville's Custom Loaf Pro leads the Australian sourdough market because of its crust-specific settings and ability to create artisan-quality sourdough.

Are there any bread makers that stand out for their value in Australia?

Australian customers regularly recommend the Sunbeam Compact Bakehouse because it offers good performance and extensive features at a more reasonable price range.

What features should one look for in a bread maker within the Australian context?

In order to accommodate a wide range of tastes, Australians should search for bread makers that have several dough settings, a viewing glass, a delay timer for fresh morning bread, and ideally a crust colour choice.

What feedback do Australian consumers have about Breville bread makers?