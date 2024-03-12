7 Best rice cookers in Australia for perfectly cooked steamed rice

To help you make a decision we've done our research on a selection of rice cookers. Picture Shutterstock

Cooking rice is a staple in many households across Australia, and choosing the right rice cooker can transform this often time-consuming task into a simple, set-and-forget process to get delicious rice every time. To help you make an informed decision on which rice cooker to buy, we've conducted extensive research and testing on a selection of rice cookers available in Australia.

Our top four picks for the best rice cooker in Australia are:

Our picks for the best rice cooker

We've discovered the most reliable and highly rated rice cookers that cater to a range of needs and budgets.

Best overall rice cooker to buy in Australia

The Breville Rice Box Cooker's versatility eliminates the uncertainty of cooking rice. You can always get that fluffy, restaurant-quality rice with a few button presses thanks to the pre-set functions, which range from Jasmine to Sushi rice. It's even good for finer rice dishes like congee. Simply put, it's a great option if you want to broaden your rice cooking horizons.

With its big capacity, you're well-equipped to tackle large family feasts or meal planning for the week ahead. Not a single grain of rice sticks to the non-stick aluminium bowl, and clean-up is a breeze - well, minus the lid seal, which took a bit of finessing to clean fully. Several times, the extended keep-warm feature has saved my life by keeping the rice perfect for latecomers.

But then again, it's not exactly a small appliance. Its footprint may be a little bothersome if you're short on counter space. And price is another factor to take into account. Although it's a big investment, in my opinion, the simplicity and dependability make it worthwhile. Making the most of your time and appliance also seems to be the case when you steam fish or veggies on the included tray while your rice cooks underneath.

Considering all of this, the Breville Rice Box Cooker provides a hassle-free way to make flawless rice and much more for every meal. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more worthy companion for your culinary explorations, even with a few hiccups in terms of usefulness and dependability. You can buy it for $119 from Amazon and $139.95 at Breville.

Pros

Cooks a variety of rice grains.

Steaming tray for vegetables and fish.

Programmable timer.

Cons

The inability to remove the lid seal makes cleaning more difficult.

Size is not suitable for smaller kitchens.

Not the most affordable model available.

Best rice cooker for its price

If you want to cook plain white rice then this is the cooker to do exactly that. The Sunbeam Rice Cooker and Steamer is an affordable and easy-to-use option. And if you need to cook brown rice, then all you need to do is add more water.

The added steamer tray that this machine includes is quite a notable feature. It's perfect for your vegetables or fish, making for a well-rounded, healthy meal with minimal fuss. Dinner prep became significantly more efficient, allowing me to focus on other tasks as the rice and accompaniments cooked simultaneously.

One slight downside I noticed at first use is that there was a distinct plastic odour, a common occurrence in new appliances, but it faded over time. While the rice was well-cooked in my experience, some might find that it's not quite as fluffy as they'd like. Furthermore, if you're planning to steam a feast, the tray might not accommodate a large quantity and it's better suited to smaller households or couples.

Despite a couple of drawbacks, the Sunbeam Rice Cooker excels in what it's designed to do. It's a convenient, no-fuss kitchen companion for anyone who enjoys the simplicity of a well-cooked rice dish. The keep-warm function is particularly helpful as there is no need to reheat if you find yourself distracted. Clean-up was a breeze too - a wash in warm, soapy water, and I was done. For those looking to save time without sacrificing quality, you'll likely find this appliance to be a worthwhile investment for your kitchen. You can pick one up for $59 on Amazon, Good Guys, or $74.95 from Sunbeam.

Pros

Uniformly cooks rice to perfection.

The steaming function adds versatility.

Automatically keeps rice warm post-cooking.

Cons

Has a plastic smell at first.

A bit too small for larger meals.

Best rice and slow cooker

There has never been an easier or more reliable way to cook rice. Perfect rice no longer requires guesswork thanks to Tefal's Fuzzy Logic technology, which adjusts to the ingredients you've selected. The Tefal Easy Rice Cooker is an essential kitchen tool, whether you're cooking brown rice as a nutrient-rich side dish or fluffy white rice for a sushi night.

The slow cooker feature saves the day when your schedule becomes busy. One cannot overstate how simple it is to prepare a stew in the morning and return to a perfectly cooked lunch. Additionally, this appliance is a culinary multitasker with a variety of cooking programs, making it more than just a rice cooker.

It could take a little extra work to keep the equipment clean, especially after a filling porridge breakfast. Nonetheless, routine cleaning isn't a taxing task because of the non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe components. Its design, which is centered on producing delicious foods, may occasionally try your patience with complex cleaning, but the delectable meals it contributes to are well worth the work. You can buy the Tefal rice cooker for $97 on Amazon, $139 from the Good Guys, and $169 from JB Hi-Fi (black).

Pros

Fuzzy Logic technology to ensure perfectly cooked rice.

Provides a variety of culinary alternatives, including stews and rice.

Includes a sturdy, easily-cleanable pot.

Cons

Cooking porridge may need to be adjusted to avoid too runny results.

Cooks rice more slowly than other models.

Alternative multifunctional rice cooker

My kitchen has recently revolved around a really handy little device called the Instant Pot Duo Mini. It actually makes cooking simpler, despite the hype. I can fill it, set it, and forget it thanks to the preset programs for meals like stews and yoghurt. The grains, such as rice, are always cooked to perfection with little trouble, and the meat stews turn out soft.

For my countertop, the Instant Pot Duo's tiny design is truly revolutionary. It's a relief not to have to juggle pots and pans when room is limited. To be honest, though, it took me a few tries to get the water ratios for rice just perfect. Despite the little learning curve, its ease makes the work worthwhile.

Eliminating stains that are difficult to remove from many pans has also been a breeze. The stainless steel saucepan just needs a fast cleaning to be prepared for use again. In addition, I've noticed that it makes less noise than conventional pressure cookers, which makes it a discreet addition to my flat. Notwithstanding the small set-up difficulties, the Instant Pot Duo Mini is a worthwhile rice cooker consideration if you're on a low budget or are just looking for a quick and easy way to prepare meals. They also make really good air fryers for the kitchen which would be a great combination.

Pros

7 uses eliminates the need for additional kitchen appliances.

One-touch smart programs are practical and simple to use.

The compact form is perfect for feeding single people or small families.

Cons

Bit of a learning curve for ideal water ratios and configurations.

For larger amounts of meal prep, the 3L capacity could be too little.

Easiest rice cooker to use

I can personally vouch for the hassle-free rice cooking that Panasonic rice cooker provides, after having this rice cooker in my old apartment. Because there is no guesswork involved with the one-touch procedure, I was able to leave with confidence knowing that my rice would always turn up fluffy. After it finishes cooking, it will stay in warming mode which is superb if you continually forget about it. Do you have brown rice to cook? No problem, just press the button. Having to worry about other settings usually on more expensive rice cookers isn't needed.

This Panasonic 5-Cup Rice Cooker's white and silver style will go well with most kitchen décors but it isn't the most modern one to look at. Its compact size fitted well on my small counter and I remember it being very light.

But I did observe a few peculiarities. While it does take a bit longer to cook, perfectly cooked rice can be achieved with patience. Cleaning up after cooking is simple, however, I had to wipe down the upper part of the rice cooker to remove the water droplets that accumulated. Although it didn't cause much of an issue, cleaning the non-detachable inside lid thoroughly takes some dexterity. You can buy it for $109 at Amazon and $189 at Harvey Norman.

Pros

Easy to use with its 'one-button' functions.

Great to cook brown rice with.

'Keep warm' feature that operates automatically to maintain rice temperature.

Compact kitchen designs work effectively in smaller spaces.

Cons

Longer cooking time compared to some models.

The lid design captures condensation and requires cleaning after use.

Best multifunctional rice cooker for families

Russell Hobbs' 11-in-1 Multicooker has various settings, which can handle anything from baking to yoghurt making, streamline the cooking process. There has never been a simpler way to prepare curries and risotto - just pressing a button produces delicious results. It also looks great in any contemporary kitchen because of the matte black finish.

Large batches of food may be prepared in this enormous 6-litre capacity, which means you'll have lots of leftovers or be prepared for any family get-together. Additionally, the dishwasher-safe non-stick bowl makes clean-up a pleasure.

It may take some time for those who are unfamiliar with multicookers to adjust to the different settings. A specialised cookbook or a more comprehensive handbook may probably make this transfer easier. Although the size is suitable for family-sized dinners, it requires a significant amount of counter space, which could be problematic in a small kitchen. After cooking, the rice cooker cover must be handled carefully to prevent steam burns. While Russell Hobbs is better known for making some of the best toasters in Australia, the 11-in-1 multicooker is no different when it comes to rice cookers.

Pros

Adaptable with 11 cooking modes including brown rice.

Clean-up-easy non-stick bowl.

Large 6L capacity ideal for gatherings with family.

Cons

Only available in matte black.

Bulky size may not suit small kitchens.

Lid design could pose a risk if not handled carefully.

Best high-capacity all-in-one rice cooker

Next on our list is another multifunctional rice cooker from Philips. And just like their air fryers, Philips makes high-quality kitchen appliances that stand the test of time. The Philips 8L All-in-One Rice Cooker is a culinary powerhouse that can effortlessly handle a wide range of cooking jobs.



The time it takes to prepare meals for the family will be greatly reduced by its skill at steaming, sautéing, and pressure cooking. The 8-litre capacity of the rice cooker is quite useful for hosting or making bigger quantities of meals for the coming week.

The non-stick pot requires careful handling even with the cooker's powerful powers and it takes some getting used to using it, especially with its abundance of 20 pre-set buttons and poorly prepared manual. But once you know your way around the settings, it comes naturally like many of the other home appliances they're known for such as coffee machines.

The keep-warm functionality is one exceptional feature and you should expect that given its 1,500 Wattage. Furthermore, even though it takes up more countertop space than other appliances, its streamlined appearance and abundance of functionality make it a necessary addition to any kitchen. And this will prove to be important since it will almost be a permanent fixture on your kitchen bench top given its 8.8 kg weight. You can pick one up for $262 from Amazon, $285 from Harvey Norman, and $349 at the Good Guys.

Pros

Outstanding adaptability, with choices for baking, steaming, sautéing, and more.

Large 8-litre capacity, ideal for cooking in bulk or for family meals.

Design that is intuitive and keeps food warm after cooking.

Cons

Early learning curve brought on by a confusing manual.

Very heavy, weighing 8.8 kg.

Are there rice cookers that are multi-functional?

Yes, there are rice cookers that can be used for more than just cooking rice, also known as multi-functional rice cookers which have become more popular. They allow you to cook rice and steam veggies, fish, and dumplings all at the same time is particularly convenient as it saves time and lets customers make entire meals in one appliance. In addition, the slow cooking feature makes it easier to create rich, hearty dishes with less supervision by allowing people to simmer soups, stews, and chilli at low, constant temperatures. A good example of a rice cooker is the Breville Rice Box Cooker.

More sophisticated multipurpose rice cookers offer customised settings for making soup or porridge, guaranteeing the best possible consistency and texture. Dessert lovers will find that baking cakes, bread, and other sweets inside the rice cooker increases cooking options and does away with the need for an additional oven. These machines' versatility is further enhanced by additional features including the ability to make yoghurt, quick cook and simmer settings, and keep warm/reheat functions. As a result, they are an essential part of any kitchen's meal preparation arsenal.

Here's 7 things to consider before buying a rice cooker

What capacity do you need? Choose a rice cooker with a capacity that corresponds to the quantity of rice you usually prepare. Rice cookers are available in a range of sizes, from compact models ideal for single people or small families to bigger models made for larger homes or commercial use.

Do you need multiple cooking functions? Think about the features you require in a cooker aside from just white rice. While more sophisticated versions offer numerous cooking operations for different varieties of rice (white, brown, sushi, etc.), as well as other capabilities like steaming, slow cooking, or baking, basic rice cookers may simply have one or two settings.

Technology: Choose the kind of technology that best suits your needs. Conventional rice cookers, rice cookers with fuzzy logic (e.g. Tefal's Easy Rice & Slow Cooker), rice cookers with induction heating, rice cookers with pressure, and rice cookers with many functions are among the available options. The benefits of each technology vary with respect to the accuracy, speed, and adaptability of cooking.

Is it easy to use? Choose a rice cooker that is simple to use and maintain. Simple controls, easily readable screens, and detachable inner pots with stainless steel or non-stick coatings are examples of user-friendly features that can simplify cooking and clean-up.

Durability and build quality: Look for a rice cooker constructed from sturdy materials, such as premium aluminium or stainless steel. A rice cooker with strong construction will probably survive longer and sustain frequent usage without breaking down or warping.

Brand reputation and warranty: Try to buy a rice cooker from respectable companies that have a solid reputation for their products and customer support. Examine user feedback and rankings to determine the rice cooker's dependability and efficiency. Furthermore, search for products that are covered by a warranty to guard against any flaws or malfunctions.

What's your budget? Determine your rice cooker spending limit based on your requirements and tastes. There are rice cookers to fit every budget because they are available at a variety of pricing points. Choose a budget rice cooker that provides the best value for the money within your budget by taking into account the features and quality you require most.

The differences between cheap and expensive rice cookers

They say don't go for the cheapest appliance when shopping for a new rice cooker. My general advice? Weigh up both the more and less expensive models and compare their features so you're getting value for money and a product that will cook the type of rice you like. Here are a few considerations to look at:

Component and structure quality

Low-cost rice cookers frequently make use of inferior materials, such as thin plastic or aluminium, which could not be as strong or long-lasting. More expensive rice cookers are usually constructed from better materials, such as premium aluminium or stainless steel, which are stronger and more resilient to deterioration.

The technology used to cook rice

Low-cost rice cookers might not have sophisticated cooking processes and instead employ simple heating components, which could lead to unevenly cooked rice and less accurate cooking. Fuzzy logic, induction heating, and microcomputer technology are examples of sophisticated cooking features found in expensive rice cookers. These features allow the rice cooker to modify temperature and cooking time according to the type of rice being cooked, producing more tasty and consistently cooked rice.

Cooking features and capacity

Inexpensive rice cookers usually have lower capacities and fewer functions, like simple rice cooking settings. A delay timer, keep-warm functionality, numerous cooking settings for different varieties of rice (white, brown, sushi, etc.), and even settings for cooking other grains like quinoa or muesli are just a few of the features that come with more expensive rice cookers. They also frequently have greater capacities.

Cleaning and maintenance

Although less expensive rice cookers might have simpler, easier-to-clean designs, they might also have more spots where food might get lodged and be more difficult to fully clean. Pricey rice cookers frequently have removable inner pots with stainless steel or non-stick coatings, which make the interiors easier to clean and less likely to stick.

Warranty and brand reputation

You might find low-cost rice cookers from generic or unknown manufacturers, with fewer guarantees and less dependable customer service. On the other hand, pricey rice cookers may have longer warranties and better customer service, and they are frequently made by reliable manufacturers that are recognised for their high quality.

Extra attachments

While less expensive models do not have these additions, more expensive ones might contain steaming trays for preparing vegetables or a rice spatula.

Design and visual appeal

Expensive rice cookers frequently feature sleeker designs and greater aesthetic appeal. This isn't always the case but the appearance and design might be an important point, particularly size if you have small kitchen storage space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best rice cookers in Australia?

The best rice cookers available in Australia usually feature reliable cooking performance, easy-to-use interfaces, and durable design. Popular models include the Sunbeam Rice Cooker and Breville Rice Box Cooker. They offer a range of functions suited for various rice types and dishes.

Which rice cooker is the best-rated on Amazon?

The Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker is one of the best-rated rice cookers on Amazon with a 4.4/5 star rating. It's known for its consistent results and advanced features like its 'Fuzzy Logic' technology, which adjusts the cooking time and temperature to make perfect rice every time.

How much should you spend on a rice cooker?

You can find a basic rice cooker in Australian department stores or online for as little as $40 to $50. On the higher end, multifunctional models with advanced features such as the Philips 8L All-in-One Cooker, may cost anywhere from $100 to over $300. It depends on your budget and if you want a multi-purpose or standard rice cooker.

