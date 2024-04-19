Prepare food like a chef with these 8 best processors in Australia

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ENTR Media and ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click though.



Picture by Shutterstock

Food processors have become an indispensable tool in modern Australian kitchens, simplifying a variety of tasks from chopping and dicing to blending and pureeing.



If you get the right one, it can be an absolute godsend in the kitchen, making your life easier every day.



To help you choose the right one for you, we have come up with the shortlist.

Here is our final selection of the five best food processors in Australia:

Russell Hobbs Desire Processor - Best overall food processer you can buy Kenwood Multipro Excel - Big and powerful processor Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor - Good manual food processor Russell Hobbs Desire Mini Chopper - Compact but powerful Kenwood MultiPro Go - Best option with a dough blade

Why we picked these food processors for Australians

Our mission is to help you locate the ideal kitchen partner who can perform a wide range of jobs with ease, from kneading dough to slicing vegetables.



We have evaluated each product based on its quality, usefulness, and value to make sure our suggestions satisfy your culinary requirements.

Best overall food processer you can buy

Picture Amazon

Just like their excellent range of bread toasters, we reckon this Russell Hobbs Desire Food Processor is a decent pick for those after a multifunctional kitchen assistant without breaking the bank.

It can be difficult to choose the best food processor, but this Russell Hobbs device offers an adaptable fix. It comes with a variety of attachments for most cooking jobs, including slicing and chopping as well as preparing dough.



With two different speed settings and a pulse feature that lets you change the texture of your components as you go, it really shows how user-friendly it is.

Food processors need to be stable, and this model's non-slip feet make sure it stays fixed to your benchtop while in use.



When handling challenging ingredients that demand a little extra processing power, this option comes in handy. Another level of comfort is added by its thoughtfully designed safety features.

The simplicity of cleaning this food processor is a notable maintenance advantage. Because the bowl and all of the components are dishwasher safe, you can save time and effort after cooking.

It's crucial to remember, too, that some users have complained that organising and cleaning all the different attachments is time-consuming. Moreover, even if plastic construction is less expensive, people who value stronger materials like glass or stainless steel might not be satisfied.

In conclusion, the Russell Hobbs Desire Processor might be a useful addition to any contemporary Australian kitchen, especially for those who value ease of use and seek out a gadget that can help with a variety of cooking techniques.

Pros

Adaptable, with many attachments for a range of applications.

Includes non-slip feet for usage stability and safety.

Dishwasher-safe materials for effortless cleaning.

Cons

Not everyone will find plastic construction appealing.

There are just two-speed choices, which could reduce accuracy.

Some customers find it difficult to store and clean the many parts.

The biggest and most powerful

Picture Amazon

The multifunctional capabilities of the Kenwood Multipro Excel make it stand out. It can effortlessly handle a range of jobs, from chopping to kneading, enabling you to prepare meals.



Large quantities and smaller preparations are accommodated by the food processor's capacious Tritan bowls, so you won't need a second appliance.

With its robust motor, adjustable speed settings, and user-friendly auto speed feature, this high-end appliance provides the control and power one would expect.



Efficiency is valued in this Kenwood model, which makes cooking easier by enabling you to measure ingredients directly into the bowl.

However, given its size, the machine will occupy a significant amount of room, which is a crucial factor to take into account for people with small kitchens. Furthermore, not everyone may find the blade design suitable for activities requiring precise dicing.

Even though it performs better than some of its rivals, its overall grade indicates that, in comparison to the wide range of options on the market, there is still space for improvement.

You can pick up the Kenwood Multipro Excel on Amazon for $399 or the same price at Kenwood. Bing Lee sells it too but it's more expensive at $549.

Pros

Versatile, capable of a variety of tasks like blending, kneading, and chopping.

Includes a sturdy, BPA-free 4L large bowl and a 1.6L little bowl.

Has integrated weighing scales and an extra wide feed tube for enhanced convenience.

Cons

Due to size, the kitchen bench has a high footprint.

For finely slicing bigger volumes, some users might find the knife blade to be excessively high.

It has received mixed reviews, with a grade of 3.1, pointing out possible areas for development.

Best manual food processor

Picture Amazon

The simplicity and adaptability a food processor offers in the kitchen are generally the deciding factors when selecting one. For individuals who want a quieter operation free of motor noise, or want to keep the costs down, the Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor is an excellent choice.



We can easily choose the texture we want, whether it's a coarse chop or a more refined dice, thanks to its manual pull cord design. It also looks great on the eye and is perfect for modern kitchen decor.

Conversely, this processor is not recommended for large-scale cooking because of its small size and manual operation, which are better suited for smaller, more manageable amounts of food. Its design necessitates physical exertion, which may get old for some of us, especially after prolonged use.

Although the device's plastic construction fulfills its intended function and maintains its lightweight nature, it may not have the same lifetime as its metal equivalents.

For compact, speedy, silent food prep jobs, the Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor is a great option. Its manual nature provides a practical, enlightening experience.



Despite its material and size constraints, its excellent evaluations demonstrate that this device performs well, which justifies its widespread use in Australian kitchens.

Pros

Doesn't need power, making it portable and environmentally friendly.

Provides an easy-to-use pull mechanism for chopping that enables the desired uniformity.

Perfect for small food amounts.

Dishwasher-safe parts.

Cons

Not appropriate for demanding or large-scale processing jobs.

Some people may find the manual operation difficult, especially after using it often.

Compact but powerful

Picture Amazon

With the correct tools, managing the demands of regular kitchen activities can be made easier. With just a button click, the Russell Hobbs Desire Mini Chopper offers effective chopping, making it stand out for its user-friendly design. Its sleek matte black body encases an outstanding 200W motor that seamlessly combines design and functionality.

Though small in size, the tool has a strong S blade made of stainless steel. It does a variety of jobs fast, from blending dressings to pureeing baby food. Even though it may hold enough food for a few small family meals, the 1L glass bowl is particularly easy to move from the kitchen to the dishwasher.

Beyond its intended usage, the Desire Mini Chopper's simplicity lies in its compact size, which allows it to fit into any kitchen without taking up precious space. Nevertheless, this tiny dynamo might not be suitable for people who need greater adaptability and larger batch processing. It is designed to handle little tasks and single servings with ease and precision.

Pros

Easy one-touch functionality.

Large 1L glass bowl that can hold 500ml of food.

The bowl and blades are dishwasher safe.

Better for processing smaller quantities.

Cons

Only able to set one speed.

Its peak weight, according to some users, affects stability.

Because of its small size, it is not appropriate for major culinary duties.

Best option with a dough blade

Picture Amazon

For people who appreciate kitchen efficiency, the MultiPro Go might be a game-changer. Due to its small size, it fits snugly on even the smallest countertops, so you can continue with your culinary endeavours without worrying about running out of room.



This clever appliance isn't only for saving room in the kitchen, though; it can also be used to quickly slice vegetables, purée soups perfectly, and even knead dough for your favourite baked goods.

The simplicity of cleaning is one of this food processor's best qualities, even more so than its adaptability and compact form. Everyone hates the time-consuming chore of cleaning equipment, but the dishwasher-safe parts enable you to avoid this irritation entirely.



After giving them a fast wash, they may be placed in the dishwasher, freeing up more time for you to savour your cooking rather than labour over the sink.

Nonetheless, when it comes to the capability, consideration is required. The 1.3L bowl can be a little restrictive if you frequently cook in big batches, which could require more preparation time and repeated batches.



Furthermore, the operating sound may be more noticeable to persons who are sensitive to noise than with certain larger, well-insulated food processors.

In conclusion, the Kenwood MultiPro Go may be the ideal choice for your everyday needs if you value a kitchen assistant that doesn't take up much room and can perform a range of jobs. For tiny households or those who value simplicity and efficiency in meal preparation, it's a great option.

Pros

The compact design fits in small spaces and makes storage easier.

Adaptable performance for a range of food preparation jobs.

Dishwasher-safe components make cleanup easier.

Cons

Large batches could be too tiny for a 1.3L bowl.

When operating, it could make noise.

For large tasks, limited capacity necessitates regular refills.

Food processer known for its features

Picture Amazon

With the Ninja Pro Processor, tackling kitchen tasks feels like a breeze. The appliance's Auto-iQ Technology means we can press a button and let it do its thing - no need to guess how long to chop or mix. For families or anyone who loves to entertain, the significant 2.1-litre capacity ensures we're not prepping food in multiple batches.

Keeping things neat in our kitchens matters to us, so it's brilliant that the parts are all dishwasher-safe. Cleaning up is often a chore, but not with this gadget. A quick rinse and into the machine they go, freeing up more time for us to enjoy the treats we've just whipped up.

We value efficiency, and the Ninja food processor mixes dough remarkably quickly. With its powerful motor, the Ninja Pro Processor can mix dough in less than 30 seconds, perfect for dishes like pizza or cookies. That's quite helpful on hectic days or when unexpected visitors arrive. They also make terrific air fryers which we've rated in this comparison.

Pros

Outfitted with Auto-iQ technology for intelligent processing at a single touch.

Ability to combine dough quickly.

Dishwasher-safe components make cleanup simple.

Cons

It can be noisy.

Does not have a specific blending cup.

Simple plastic construction as opposed to stronger materials.

Value for money option

Picture Amazon

If value for money is important to you, this Oppsbuy Electric Chopper looks like a good addition to your kitchen toolkit. Its 400W motor can handle a variety of tasks, such as pureeing baby food and chopping meat, which will save you a tonne of time in the kitchen.

Nevertheless, people with larger families or those who enjoy preparing healthy meals in huge quantities may find the modest 2-litre capacity to be insufficient, even though it is sufficient for small to medium-sized chores. However, the dishwasher safety of the detachable parts and the ease of maintenance of the stainless steel shell slightly offset this.

Our opinion? If you're looking for a compact, space-saving food processor that is efficient and easy to clean, you might find the Oppsbuy Electric Chopper appealing. The 2-speed option and its user-friendly design guarantee a smooth cooking experience.

When weighing the benefits and drawbacks, it appears to be positioned as a practical kitchen tool for regular cooking, with a reliable performance that is well-liked by its customers. It's well-priced at $49.90 on Amazon.

Pros

Features a powerful 400W motor that can handle a variety of food kinds.

Features a handy two-speed control for increased usability.

Because its components are dishwasher-safe, cleanup is simple.

Cons

If the glass bowl comes into touch with the blade, it could shatter.

That might not be enough for larger households or cooking in bulk.

Although anti-skid, the rubber ring on its base could deteriorate with prolonged use.

A no-fuss and easy-to-use food processor

Picture Amazon

Although doing kitchen tasks can take a lot of time, a dependable appliance can make the process go more smoothly. At the core of this clever device is a 500W motor, which has enough power to chop nuts, and herbs, and create homemade sauces. The four-blade system is made with efficiency in mind, guaranteeing a uniform chop for a range of items.

This Kenwood food processor makes cleanup easier when it's time. It's easy to disassemble, and since the bowl is dishwasher-safe, you can skip the trouble of hand washing. The appliance also includes a neat cable management feature that helps keep the kitchen clutter-free.

This food processor has been carefully constructed with safety in mind, even beyond its primary features. When using the device, you may feel confident knowing that the bowl interlock and solid anti-slip ring are in place. Every usage of the Kenwood Easy Chop culminates in a perfectly prepared ingredient as well as a secure and enjoyable user experience.

Buy from Amazon for $69 or from The Good Guys for the same price.

Pros

Simple to use using a single-handed controller.

Dishwasher-safe materials for simple cleanup.

Features a mayonnaise attachment for a flexible application.

Cons

Just 0.5 litres of bowl capacity, which might not be enough for heavier jobs.

A few users noted that fitting the top cap can be challenging.

A two-speed feature that some people could find puzzling.

Need a new food processor? Prioritise these features

Motor power

A food processor's motor power dictates how well it can do a variety of jobs. A motor with roughly 600 to 800 watts is adequate for basic food processing tasks like cutting nuts and vegetables.



But for more labour-intensive jobs like grinding hard ingredients or kneading dough, a motor with a higher wattage-ideally 800 watts or more - is advised.

For instance, the Breville Sous Chef Food Processor has a strong 1200-watt motor that allows it to easily handle demanding jobs.

Capacity

The bowl's capacity dictates how much food the processor can process at once. A small 3- to 5-cup processor, such as the Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Processor, might be adequate for small homes or sporadic use.

However, a processor with a bigger capacity, like the KitchenAid 14-Cup Food Processor, offers additional efficiency and convenience for larger households or regular culinary demands.

Many speed settings

Having a variety of speed settings gives you more control over food processing chores and guarantees the best outcomes. Seek the best food processors with a pulse function for short bursts of power and at least two-speed options, such as low and high.



With its three speed settings (high, low, and pulse), the KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor gives users exact control over processing jobs.

Replaceable blades and discs

Diverse operations can be accomplished by expensive food processors thanks to adaptable blade and disc attachments. Make sure the food processor includes necessary accessories, such as an adjustable slicing disc, a shredding disc, a reversible slicing disc, and a stainless steel blade.

With its assortment of attachments for slicing, shredding, chopping, and kneading dough, the Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor offers versatility in food preparation.

Sturdy construction

Sturdy construction guarantees stability and longevity in a food processor's operation. Most food processors have premium components like robust plastic casing and stainless steel blades.



With its sturdy construction, BPA-free work bowl, and stainless steel blades, the KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor guarantees dependability and longevity.

Safety features

To avoid mishaps when operating, safety features are crucial and only the best food processor brands offer them. Seek processors that have a safe locking mechanism that keeps the machine from turning on until all of the parts are put together correctly.



The Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor has an easy-to-use snap-on top with a safety locking mechanism and a one-click twist-free bowl assembly.

Cleaning ease

Using a food processor with dishwasher-safe parts makes cleanup easier. Parts that can be removed, such as the bowl, cover, and blades, should be simple to dismantle and completely clean.



Easy cleanup is ensured by the dishwasher-safe removable pieces of the Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor.

Compact design

A food processor with a compact design is ideal for households with little countertop space. When not in use, look for models that have a tiny footprint and are simple to store.



Compact in size, the Ninja Express Chop Food Processor is perfect for little kitchens or homes with little storage.

Noise level

Although not essential, a quieter kitchen can improve cooking, particularly for those who live in homes with noisy family members.



To reduce operating noise, look for models with insulated motor housings or noise-reducing features. Because of its quiet operation, the KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor can be used comfortably without disturbing the rest of the household.

Warranty

A warranty gives you peace of mind regarding your purchase by guaranteeing against flaws in the materials and workmanship. Look for the manufacturer's guarantee; lengthier warranty durations suggest that the manufacturer is confident in the product's performance and durability.

For instance, a one-year limited warranty is included with the Breville Sous Chef Food Processor, guaranteeing dependability and customer assistance.

When would you use a food processor over Blender?

For operations including chopping, slicing, shredding, kneading dough, creating pestos, and dips, and combining components for different recipes, a food processor is favoured over a blender.



It effectively handles solid materials with sharp blades and a large bowl, giving you exact control over texture and consistency.

In particular, food processors are great for chopping vegetables, slicing cheese, making pastry or dough for your bread maker, and making spreads and dips like pesto or hummus.



However, when it comes to liquid-based operations like pureeing, smoothies, soups, sauces, and sauces and wanting a smooth, consistent texture, blenders work best.

In food preparation, food processors offer better versatility and precision when working with solid components and achieving precise textures, whereas blenders are effective for mixing and liquefying foods.

Can you grind coffee beans in a food processor?

It is possible to ground coffee beans in a food processor, but there are a few drawbacks that make this gear less than ideal.



A food processor can partially break down coffee beans, but it usually won't create the uniformly fine ground needed for espresso or other precise brewing techniques. A food processor's blades are not made specifically for grinding coffee, which could lead to inconsistent extraction and texture.



Only coffee grinders with ceramic burrs can produce better results in terms of flavour extraction and uniformity.

How do you clean a food processor?

Cleaning a food processor can be done by following the six steps below.

Disassemble the food processor: Take out all the parts that can be taken apart, such as the blades, bowl, cover, and attachments. Wash with soapy water: To get rid of food residue, submerge the parts in warm, soapy water and give them a light scrub with a sponge or brush. Clean blades and discs: Give careful attention to cleaning the blades and discs. Use a brush or other cleaning tool to get rid of any food residue that has become lodged in them. Rinse everything well: To get rid of soap residue, thoroughly rinse all the parts under running water. Dry fully: Before reassembling the food processor, let the parts air dry or dab with a fresh dish towel. Reassemble the food processor and store: After it has dried, put the food processor back together and keep it somewhere dry and clean. Cleaning the external surfaces with a moist cloth is an optional step.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated food processors in Australia according to expert reviews?

The strength and adaptability of premium machines, such as the KitchenAid 3.1L Food Processor and the Magimix 5200XL, are frequently praised by experts. Both have strong motors, many features, and remarkable longevity.

Which food processors do Australian consumers rate the highest?

The Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor is well-regarded by Australian consumers due to its dependability and efficiency. The Philips Viva Collection Food Processor is a personal favourite due to its efficient and user-friendly design.

How does Breville's range of food processors compare to the Australian market?

In the Australian market, Breville food processors-the Breville Sous Chef in particular-are fiercely competitive due to their cutting-edge features, which include changeable slicing discs and strong motors. Their appliances promise precision and convenience, making them a great fit for the Australian home cook who loves to cook.

What are the best compact food processors available in Australia?

The KitchenAid Mini Food Processor and the Breville Mini Wizz are perfect for people with limited space because they have a small footprint without compromising on functionality. They provide speedy chopping and grinding options that are appropriate for simpler food preparation jobs.

Can you recommend an affordable food processor that doesn't compromise on quality?