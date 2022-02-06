news, federal-politics, Scott Morrison, Greens, Adam Bandt, Anthony Albanese

The Greens' new climate policy is a reality check for the coming election, a timely reminder no party gets a free ride and politics is, as ever, about compromise. It also provides long overdue focus on the coming Senate race. Based on 2019 results, neither the Coalition nor Labor will be able to form a majority in the 47th Senate, so the result will determine the next government's ambition. Greens leader Adam Bandt thinks it will be Labor in power, but one of the Coalition's main scare campaigns is the prospect of a Labor-Greens coalition. Mr Bandt has referred to the prospect as a "power-sharing government" and he's told The Canberra Times he wants to push Labor to go "further and faster, but we need to find common ground". The Greens want to be seen as more moderate and mature, but the Morrison government only sees radical lefties. "[Labor] can only govern if they're in coalition with the Greens. It's a recipe for disaster. I hope people really consider the decision when it's due to be made in May, or something like that," Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday. This 2022 position from the Greens - to pledge not to be climate blockers and work constructively with Labor on legislation - goes some way to address attempts to scare off voters. Anyone with reasonably long memories does not have to go too far back to see the Greens blocking major Labor climate policy in the past. Australia would have had a functioning emissions trading scheme under Kevin Rudd but the Greens blocked it, saying Labor would not negotiate with them. "No party is going to have a majority in the Senate after the next election. And we may well have a minority Parliament in the lower house as well," Mr Bandt told The Canberra Times. "And climate in particular, people are fed up with parties saying, 'It's my way or the highway'. I'd urge Labor not to let their idea of the perfect be the enemy of the good." READ MORE: It is important to establish some boundaries to the Greens-Labor relationship well ahead of the election. But this is for potential voters as well. This is campaigning for a Greens lower house vote. Any prospect of power-sharing could be a turn-off as much as a turn-on. Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who has a platform which supports climate action while backing blue collar mining jobs, has been very clear. He is only playing to win outright and is not negotiating with any minor party. Asked explicitly on Tuesday if he would align Labor with the Greens to form a government, he responded: "No." On Thursday, he declared: "I intend to lead a majority government." And on the same day at a separate interview, he said the Greens were "talking themselves up". "Look, I am searching for a majority Labor government, that is what I'm campaigning for. I am determined to get that. I want the certainty that is there," he told Sydney radio station 2SM. "But if the circumstances arose, they would have a choice. They could have Scott Morrison as Prime Minister, or myself. And that would be a matter for them." The balance of power is power indeed. The Greens are confident but the election has not even been called yet. It will be for voters to decide and the result is far from assured.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128375134/4e7657dc-b3da-4505-a204-cf4f3d8d951d.jpg/r12_152_4869_2896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg