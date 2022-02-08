news, latest-news, canberra music, act music

With live music taking a hit during the pandemic, one Canberra hip-hop and R&B artist is out to help other performers get back to the stage. Ike(from)Pluto - aka Ikenna Enyi - is behind The Landing, a live showcase featuring hip-hop and afrobeats music and dance. In addition to being headlined by Pluto, it will also feature local afrobeats artist Partyateleven and professional dancers across Canberra. Founder of 913 Productions Tevin Miro will also be MC-ing the event and Culture Flip Events founder IM-OL, will be on the decks. READ MORE: "My idea for The Landing was to get a whole bunch of different creatives together and create a live show that can be directed more at people that don't have as much visibility of the creative scene in Canberra, which I think is a major lack of visibility," he says. "When I myself started making music, nine years ago now, I didn't even know that there were any other hip-hop artists in Canberra at all, which of course, wasn't the case. But as far as I was aware, I was the first one. "And that's still the case. A lot of young people in particular that are interested in all kinds of different mediums of art have no connection to the Canberra art scene." The Landing is at The Polish White Eagle Club on February 19. Tickets from Trybooking. This event is part of Good Company, supported by You Are Here and the ACT government. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/749155fb-5d73-401c-a595-5477a2216969.JPG/r11_0_4087_2303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg