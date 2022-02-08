news, crime, Canberra, Court, ACT, Old Parliament House

The Victorian man accused of deliberately setting Old Parliament House on fire amid a political protest last December is now facing two more charges as he returned to Canberra to seek a longer-than-usual adjournment to get legal advice. On December 30, Nicholas Malcom Reed allegedly used an Aboriginal parrying shield to dig through and scooped coals from an agreed ceremonial fire nearby before carrying them to the front doors, ACT Magistrates Court documents state. The 30-year-old also allegedly scooped the remainder of the ceremonial fire, as well as sticks a number of times, to take to the front doors. As the fire grew at the portico, so did protesters gathering near the doors. When police tried to gain access to the door, it led to a physical confrontation between protesters and officers, with the latter using capsicum spray. Police had to retreat inside because of the violence before the protesters cleared the portico as the fire intensified. CCTV and social media footage captured the defendant allegedly committing the offences. The damaging fire came after police agreed to allow demonstrators to protest, involving corroborees and smoking ceremonies, in the front car park for one hour per day. That agreement was in response to a small fire in the portico area on December 21 arising from protests that began four days prior. Following his arrest in which he told authorities his name was Waangaayarrawarri and claimed to be Indigenous, Mr Reed was charged with arson and damaging Commonwealth property. He now also faces one count each of assaulting frontline community service provider and resisting territory public official. He has not pleaded to the charges and on Tuesday he fronted the court where he was unrepresented and sought a four-week adjournment to obtain legal advice. Magistrate Robert Cook initially said "you get three weeks, get your legal advice" because "that's what everyone else gets". "Why would you want longer?" Mr Cook said. Mr Reed said because his bail conditions exclude him from the ACT unless for pre-arranged legal appointments, he needed more time to talk with Legal Aid. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Mr Reed also received prosecution documents, including the alleged facts, his criminal history and the charge sheet after saying he had not been given them following his arrest. He was directed to peruse them before confirming on the record that he had received them. Following his court session, he was allowed to speak with the Legal Aid duty lawyer before leaving the precinct. His bail continues and is scheduled to front court again on March 8 for pleas. Prior to the fire damage, which left an estimated $4m repair bill, crowds had been gathering at the site leading up to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy's 50th anniversary on January 26. Protesters appeared to have included members of anti-vaccination and sovereign citizen groups, with some having live streamed their protests on social media, in addition to Indigenous land rights activists. The tent embassy and other First Nations leaders have condemned the actions of those involved in the fire, saying they were not associated with the embassy. Other people have also been charged in relation to alleged offending at Old Parliament House. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

