The saying "we are what we eat" applies to our pets too. More and more pet owners are realising the recurring illnesses in dogs, sometimes at a very young age, could be a result of poor food. And given that our dogs have no means of choosing unadulterated foods that are top-quality, the onus falls on us as owners to ensure we feed them the best - every day. Petzyo is a 100 per cent Australian-made and owned dog food company with more than 1500 five-star online reviews. They formulate premium raw and dry dog food, made with only the highest-quality, natural and sustainable ingredients, delivered straight to their customer's doors across Australia. Petzyo has just released a new Salmon and Ocean fish kibble featuring green-lipped mussels, lentils, vegetables and fish oil. This tasty combination is a scientifically-balanced formula of high protein with complex and low GI (glycemic index) carbohydrates that provides a healthy mix of Omega-3 and 6 essential fatty acids, has a low-fat content, but is packed with a wide vitamin and mineral mix. Just the thing for your furry child to lead a long and healthy life. And as we know, as our dogs age, their dietary requirements change. They experience a natural slowing down of their metabolism, which means they need fewer calories per day. They also require high-quality protein to help combat muscle loss and boost their immune system. Because fish is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, they are vital for a dog's healthy coat and healthy skin and should be included in their diet. Nothing pulls on your heart strings more than the sight of you pooch hobbling along trying to keep up on the daily walk. These essential oils in their diet, could help prevent them from painful joints later in life. Fish provides a natural anti-inflammatory component to a dog's diet, which can be very beneficial for joint diseases such as arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Fish skin can be a valuable source of collagen, which is especially important for the bone and skin health of senior dogs. Green-lipped mussels are rich in glucosamine, chondroitin, and Omega-3 EPA, Omega-3 DHA, and Omega-3 ETA, to protect the joints while relieving joint pain, reduce inflammation, and stimulate cartilage production. Salmon decreases inflammation while supporting a strong immune system. Thankfully, Petzyo's Salmon and Ocean fish kibble is available on their website so you can keep your furry friend in perfect health. And the best thing is your order is delivered straight to your door, in a serving plan tailored to best suit your doggo. Great news for those who are often tempted to spoil our dogs at the first sight of those 'side-eyes' that indicate they would like a treat. The Australian dog food industry is unregulated and what's actually in your food isn't often presented to customers. Petzyo's core mission has always been to provide the best quality food to our customers and their best friends.

