The next World Cup looms as James Slipper's rugby swansong and the veteran Test prop could hang up the boots as Australia's most-capped player. The 32-year-old has 114 Tests to his name, putting him within reach of George Gregan's record of 139 by the end of the World Rugby's showpiece tournament in France next year. Slipper has re-signed with the ACT Brumbies and Rugby Australia for one more year, and his genuine ability to play on both sides of the scrum looms as a vital weapon for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's Test squad. A loosehead by trade, Slipper is equally as effective at tighthead and made 14 appearances for Australia in 2021. He could conceivably add another 15 caps this year before next year's Tests and ensuing World Cup campaign. "The thing I love about Slips is he's desperate to win titles. His versatility going to a World Cup has the potential to be massive for us," Rennie said. MORE RUGBY UNION "You've got to earn the right to play, that's the key thing. Slips, he keeps calling himself an old man but we think he has got plenty of time left in the game. He's been the pin-up boy around that. "It's the job of the other guys to keep developing and put pressure on him for selection. We're certainly starting to create depth and that's important. "He was always keen to stay. That's the great thing with Slips. There's a lot of men who want to ply their trade overseas but he loves it here. Loves it at Brumbies, loves it at the Wallabies, and the chance to stay on Australian soil." Slipper's career was at a crossroads before he joined the Brumbies and he looms as a key piece in the puzzle as Dan McKellar looks to build a side capable of winning Super Rugby Pacific. He fielded offers from elsewhere before committing to the Brumbies in "an easy decision". Overseas clubs from as far as Europe, Japan and the United States may well come calling when the final whistle is blown at the World Cup. But Slipper admits the Wallabies' tilt in France probably marks the final stop on his rugby journey. "It's a good question. I'll never say never, but it's more than likely going to be the last time I play. You never know what happens in the future," Slipper said. "I'm just really enjoying my rugby, and that comes from playing Super Rugby here and the way we're playing at the Wallabies. "We've also had quite a few young players come in and that gives me a bit of air and pushes me along to make sure I stay in the team and enjoy those moments because I really enjoy playing my rugby."

