Giulia Jones, who quit as the deputy opposition leader last week, will be on leave from the Legislative Assembly for two months. Mrs Jones cited the ongoing personal toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to spend more time with her large family when she announced her decision last Monday, however there had been disagreements in recent months between Mrs Jones and Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee. Opposition Whip Nicole Lawder on Tuesday moved a leave of absence for Mrs Jones in the Legislative Assembly until April 1. Mrs Jones and Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee had made up the first Australian all-female political leadership team. Chief Minister Andrew Barr last week claimed there had been a "very significant relationship breakdown" between the pair, who represent rival factions in the Liberal party. Ms Lee fired back at Mr Barr, accusing the Labor leader of engaging in "gutter politics". Former opposition leader Jeremy Hanson, who led the Canberra Liberals to electoral defeat in 2016, was elected unopposed to the deputy leadership in a party room meeting last Tuesday. After the 2020 election loss, Mr Hanson contested a party room vote to become leader but lost to Ms Lee. Mr Hanson was asked about further leadership ambitions on Tuesday, but he said he felt the deputy role was a good fit. "I just want to contribute to the Canberra Liberals team," he said.

