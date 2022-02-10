Hands Across Canberra launches Canberra Day Appeal

news, latest-news,

The Hands Across Canberra's Canberra Day Appeal is aiming to raise $1 million for local charities and charitable organisations, as the continuing pandemic hurts "those in need". Funds raised throughout the campaign will go to the work of the more than 75 charities participating in the appeal and more 300 charitable and community organisations supported through Hands Across Canberra. The appeal will culminate in the Giving Day on March 9 and 10, where the Canberra community is being asked to give generously during the 48-hour donation drive. All the funds raised during the month of the appeal will be announced on Canberra Day, March 13. Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon said it was overwhelmed by the number of charities which wanted to be involved this year. "I wish I could say we were surprised by this, but sadly we were not," he said. Mr Gordon said the impact of the pandemic had been "felt most by those in need". "Statistically, our community has fared well through the turmoil of recent years, however sadly this is not the case for many in our community who are really struggling," he said. "From issues of poverty, domestic violence, homelessness and mental health, we are continuing to see significant increases in requests for help and charities struggling to keep up due to resourcing." Mr Gordon said Canberrans were the most generous individuals in Australia, with each person in ACT donating roughly $700 to charity every year. "We see Canberra as a prosperous place, so we naturally feel that there are other national or international causes that need the generosity more than we do locally," he said. "We are not here to say that one cause needs your support more than another, but we are hoping that Canberrans will see the Canberra Day Appeal as a reason to give where they live and donate some of that $700 to local organisations who are doing incredible work for people in need. "Thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners and the Chief Minister's Charitable Fund, there will be campaign matched funding which means your contribution will go further. You can choose to donate to one of the participating charities, or donate to Hands Across Canberra and we will ensure your donation goes where it is needed most." Get behind the Canberra Day Appeal on our Giving Day on Wednesday, March 9 via www.canberraday.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/4d40bd07-16d5-451a-abb0-6a52bf549430.jpg/r0_296_4743_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg