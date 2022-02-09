Vic Open signals return to some normality in golf

news, latest-news, matthew millar, victorian open, 13th beach, josh armstrong

The return of a few events like the Vic Open shows Australia's summer of golf is starting to get back to normal, but not surprisingly there's still massive uncertainty over the WA events. Canberra golfer Matthew Millar will tee off in the Vic Open on Thursday, starting his bid on the beach course at 13th Beach before shifting to the creek course on Friday. He's joined in the field by fellow Canberran Josh Armstrong. The event comes after the Australian and Queensland PGA championships were played in the Banana State in January as the golfing landscape slowly edges back to normality. But the New Zealand Open and PGA Championship have both been cancelled due to the border restrictions across the ditch. The WA border's also closed indefinitely, casting a massive cloud over whether the WA Open and PGA Championship will go ahead. "Yeah, we're seeing some more events return, which is good, and a bit of continuity there," Millar said. "It's pretty exciting from that perspective ... unfortunately New Zealand cancelled last week, quite understandable. "The two events in WA in April will be up in the air as well - old mate [WA Premier Mark McGowan's] not real keen on letting anybody in. "But everything else looks pretty set ... it's great to get some events and get into full playing mode for a bit." MORE CANBERRA SPORT Millar expected the Aussie and Queensland PGA champions, Jed Morgan and Anthony Quayle respectively, to both be in the mix for the Vic Open. "I'm going alright mate, hitting the ball pretty well actually - better than I was a couple of weeks ago at the Aussie PGA and Queensland PGA. I wasn't horrible, but it had it's moment, just wasn't quite there," he said. "I feel like I'm hitting it pretty good it'll just be a matter of how we go on the greens, if we can roll a few [putts] in."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/b4cb6ff3-60ca-41b1-8e6d-aa65db647bc7.jpg/r3_378_4998_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg