news, crime,

An ACT prisoner suffered in silence for a night with second-degree burns to about 30 per cent of his body after he was kicked in the head and doused with boiling water in what inmates call a "jugging". Having initially complied with threats to stay quiet, the badly blistered victim sought assistance and assailant Norman Collier, 28, was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm. Collier, who pleaded guilty last November, was sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday to another three years behind bars. Justice Michael Elkaim ordered him to serve two years before the rest of that term is suspended in favour of a good behaviour order. Collier was on remand at the Alexander Maconochie Centre at the time of the crime, which took place in October 2020. Justice Elkaim said the 28-year-old had been "persuaded, perhaps somewhat forcefully" by a fellow inmate to target the victim, who owed that person a debt. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: The judge watched CCTV footage that captured the beginning of the incident, describing it as showing a premeditated but perhaps not sophisticated assault. "After following the victim into his cell, [Collier] hit him on his head so that he fell to the ground where the assault continued," Justice Elkaim said. "[Collier] used his feet to continue the assault on the victim's head. He then poured boiling water over the victim. "Before leaving, he threatened the victim about reporting the assault. The victim obeyed but the burns to his body blistered overnight and he sought assistance." The victim was taken to hospital, where an examination revealed a facial fracture, "assorted bruises" and the second-degree burns. A doctor's report, from June 2021, noted that the burns were likely to result in the victim being permanently scarred. While considering the appropriate sentence, Justice Elkaim said offences that occurred in prison "almost automatically" called for a harsh penalty. "Victims are essentially trapped within the walls of the prison in company with their assailant," the judge said. "In addition, threats, as in this case, are often made to secure the silence of the victim, who knows that he or she will remain in close proximity to the attacker." The term Justice Elkaim ultimately settled on will not commence until February 2023 because Collier must first finish serving a different sentence of imprisonment. Collier will be released on January 31, 2025, if he signs a 12-month good behaviour order. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37pQecASsxP5kZpQjfMrnhn/2a9f7b07-a559-4c40-be64-4eae18b8e000.jpg/r2_334_5565_3477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg