news, crime, Canberra, Court, Bernard Collaery, ACT

Two teenagers accused of trying to light a Yarralumla preschool and childcare centre on fire have been referred to hospital for mental health assessments. ACT Policing in a statement accuses the teens - a boy and a girl - of trying to set fire to the centre on February 7. Police also accuses them of the same offence at other sites in the suburb after police attended a residence at about 12.05am on Wednesday. They received reports that the front yard of that residence was well alight. ACT Fire and Rescue also attended and extinguished the fire, which did not injure anyone. "A short time later, while conducting patrols in the area, police located two teens allegedly lighting a fire in the front yard of another residence in Yarralumla," the police statement reads. MORE COURT NEWS Both teens were arrested and charged with three counts each of attempted arson. The teens had their matters briefly mentioned in the ACT Children's Court, supported by their parents, on Wednesday morning when special magistrate Jane Campbell ordered mental health assessments for both before further legal proceedings can be conducted. A health representative was also in court to tender recommendations for the assessments.

