Brumbies Fan Day a chance to give to Tonga

Brumbies Fan Day is this Sunday, a chance to see your favourite player up close and personal, maybe even give them a run for their money in a game of tug-o-war - and also help out the devastated community of Tonga. Trucks and containers will be on hand at the fun day at Brumbies HQ at the University of Canberra to load up with items big and small to help Togans suffering in the wake of the December 20 volcanic eruption and tsunami. The Brumbies had a list of items they hope will be donated on the day, from tinned food, non-perishable items such as pasta, oats, coffee and tea, clothes in all sizes (up to 5XL) for people evacuated, mattresses, blankets, pillows, towels, toiletries, tents, cleaning items including gloves and rubbish bags right up to fishing equipment and fishing boats. The Fan Day starts at 10am on Sunday with face painting, rugby clinics, magic, tug-o-war and lots more. Brumbies HQ is off University Drive, UC.

