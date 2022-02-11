Pot plants over cut flowers: the Valentine's Day gift that keep on giving

life-style, life, gardening, pot plants, valentines day gifts

Romance is in the air this month and for for the incurable romantics, which usually includes gardeners. Days like Valentine's Day are an opportunity to spoil the one you love or admire, with a gift that will keep on giving. The traditional gift of Valentine's Day is a bunch of long stem roses, which will never go out of fashion, after all who can resist the perfume and beauty of roses? There are however alternatives. Perfumed plants for the garden or containers are ideal gifts, which mean the flowers and the thought behind them will last much longer than cut flowers in a vase. Some of the best perfumed plants that make an ideal gift for any occasion are; potted roses of course, look for ones that have good perfume such as love potion, best friend and poetry. Gardenias are handsome evergreen shrubs that produce an abundance of fragrant white flowers during the summer months. At home in the ground or containers, a morning sun position is ideal. Individual blooms can be picked to bring their delightful fragrance indoors. Frangipani makes a beautiful gift with its highly fragrant white and yellow flowers. There are many highly decorative varieties also available in reds, oranges, pinks, and combinations. Star Jasmine is another excellent choice for fragrance, and these can also be purchased as topiary, trained into all manner of shapes such as hearts, spirals and cones which provides another element to the gift. Citrus also have wonderful sweet perfumed blossom and fragrant leaves. Gerberas may also be a nice gift, particularly for the young at heart. There is no need to restrict the gift of a plant to those with perfume. If you're looking for something a little cheekier or risque, then anthurium, which is commonly called flamingo flower or baby boy flower, will certainly raise eyebrows. You could try something a little different and take your loved one on a nursery ramble to select that plant or garden ornament they've always wanted. Alternatively a good gardening book with some sentimental prose hand written in the front cover will be cherished for years to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jess.wallace/f580799b-b0cc-4312-9e2f-516ba5ddfbca.jpg/r0_379_2648_1875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg