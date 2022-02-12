coronavirus,

Thousands of protesters descended on Canberra on Saturday rallying against vaccine mandates. Major roads in the nation's capital were blocked off as thousands marched to Parliament House waving flags and chanting. ACT police said earlier every available resource was allocated to ensure the safety of Canberrans during this weekend's protests. You can keep up to date with the latest on the protests in our live blog. There has been an outpouring of support for Lifeline Canberra throughout Saturday after the mental health charity was forced to cancel its crucial bookfair fundraiser. READ MORE: The bookfair was cancelled by organisers after the Exhibition Park site was overrun by an influx of campers arriving in the capital at attend today's protests. People have been urged to donate to Lifeline Canberra online to help the organisation raise crucial funds. Donate online here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/c1a8c6f1-a321-4f48-8c27-c0c238192f9c.jpg/r11_260_4989_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg