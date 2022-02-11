news, crime,

One of the leaders of the Convoy to Canberra protests is set to fight two charges after police allegedly busted him with a modified rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. West Australian doomsday prepper James Edward Greer, 44, was arrested in Parkes last week as police ordered people living unlawfully on the Patrick White Lawns to leave. Officers already had a search warrant for Mr Greer's truck when they found it in the centre of the lawns, having received intelligence suggesting there was a sawn-off firearm inside. When police executed the warrant, they allegedly discovered a .22 bolt-action rifle and 124 rounds of ammunition in a cupboard towards the back of the camouflage-coloured truck. The weapon, which had a shortened barrel and stock, was allegedly loaded with a single round at the time. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: Mr Greer was charged as a result with possessing a firearm and ammunition without authorisation. He was granted bail last Saturday, when the ACT Magistrates Court received police documents that stated the 44-year-old's firearms licence, issued in Western Australia, had been cancelled in 2020. When Mr Greer returned to court on Friday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Benjamin Rutzou entered not guilty pleas to both charges on his behalf. The case is due back in court on April 22.

