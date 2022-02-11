news, crime,

A masseur accused of raping five women at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic will fight the allegations in the ACT Supreme Court. The alleged serial rapist, Weiqing Liu, 32, was committed for trial on Friday afternoon after pleading not guilty to 17 charges. The allegations comprise six counts of sexual intercourse without consent and 11 of committing an act of indecency without consent. Defence lawyer Paul Edmonds, who recently received a brief of evidence totalling more than 1000 pages, told the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday that there were six alleged victims. Each of the women had accused Mr Liu of indecent acts, he said, while all but one also alleged the man had raped them. Detectives from ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team have previously said they would allege the offences were committed between late 2019 and October last year. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: They have said Mr Liu assaulted each of the women while providing services at a business in Phillip. With the consent of Mr Edmonds and the prosecution, magistrate Beth Campbell on Friday committed Mr Liu for trial on all charges. The 32-year-old's case will go before a registrar for an administrative hearing in the Supreme Court on February 24. Mr Liu, who is on bail, remained in the court building for about two hours after his latest appearance. He was observed to be speaking on the phone and, at stages, staring intently out a window. For the second time since being charged, he eventually left through a security door, triggering an alarm, in order to avoid being photographed by reporters waiting out the front of the courthouse.

