Exhibition Park campers to be moved on after thousands attend anti-mandate protest

Police are ready to move on protesters from their campground in Canberra on Sunday after thousands from around Australia took over the centre of the capital on Saturday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. After nearly two weeks of anti-mandate protests in the nation's capital, Saturday's event was the biggest yet. While some protest organisers tried to claim there were about 1 million people at the protest, police estimated there were up to 10,000. Protesters disrupted traffic on Saturday morning with a march across Commonwealth Avenue Bridge before converging on the lawns of Parliament House where they remained for most of the afternoon. The crowd was split over the grass areas between Old Parliament House and Parliament House, sprawling across the lawns to State Circle. Police said the crowd was generally well behaved but three people were arrested, including a man who drove his truck through a road block. Another two men were taken into custody for breaching the peace. Protesters who have been camping at Exhibition Park will have to leave the showground on Sunday as preparations start for the Royal Canberra Show. Police will assist if campers refuse to leave and officers were expected to be at the campground on Saturday night to tell protesters they needed to go. Some protesters have told The Canberra Times they do not intend to comply with eviction notices, though the majority have stated they will look for alternative arrangements. Protesters continued their calls for the Governor-General to dissolve the government on Saturday. A podium was set up near Parliament House and a series of protest leaders addressed the crowd throughout the day. While the common goal of protesters was an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, there were also a range of eclectic and clashing messages. As throughout the past fortnight, there were prominent evangelical Christian and mystical elements in the convoy. Planned protests at the mass vaccination clinic at the Australian Institute of Sport Arena did not eventuate. Protesters had planned to disrupt a special "superhero day" at the clinic for children. Politicians greeted protests at the front of Parliament House, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson joined by Liberal-National Party senator Gerard Rennick. Senator Hanson was absent from Federal Parliament this week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said people had a right to protest but also distanced his government from vaccine mandates. He pointed out states were responsible for implementing mandates and the Commonwealth only supported mandates related to certain workplaces. "My message to [protesters] today is Australia is a free country and they have a right to protest. I would ask them to do that in a peaceful and respectful way," Mr Morrison said. "I want to be very clear when it comes to the issue of vaccine mandates, the Commonwealth government have only ever supported mandates that relate to aged care workers, disability workers and those that are working in high-risk situations in the health system. "All other mandates that relate to vaccines have been imposed unilaterally by state governments. They have not been put in place by the Commonwealth government. In fact, the Commonwealth government cannot impose such a mandate." Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was stronger in his language, telling protesters to "go home". He slammed them for their behaviour towards Canberrans. "My understanding is that during the recent period in Canberra there have been people intimidated for wanting to get vaccinated, there's been behaviour and harassment and blocking of people's movement," Mr Albanese said. "It doesn't advance any cause, it doesn't assist any of the nonsense we've seen of people dressed up in military camouflage walking around Canberra. If you think that's the way that you win support for your view in Australia, I think you're very wrong. "I think these people need to just go home and think about the facts which are out there. The facts are that you are far more likely to avoid getting COVID if you're fully vaccinated. The fact is that if you do get COVID, you're far less likely to have an acute health concern if you're fully-vaccinated and you're far less likely to suffer death if you're fully-vaccinated." Initially, ACT police were only anticipating 4000 protesters but a large contingent converged at Exhibition Park on Friday night. Traffic was banked up on the Federal Highway as people entered the makeshift campsite. READ MORE: The arrival of the extra protesters resulted in the cancellation of Lifeline Canberra's annual bookfair fundraiser, after protesters tore down security fencing around the venue. "[On Friday], a significant influx of people to EPIC saw fences moved and campers established in non-camping areas," an ACT Policing spokesman said. "This unauthorised camping has taken up all service and parking areas allocated to the Lifeline bookfair. ACT Policing has allocated all available resources to manage this significant event and our priority remains the safety and security of all people in the ACT." Chief Minister Andrew Barr did not address the activities of the protesters on Saturday but he did release a statement to reveal the ACT government would donate $25,000 to Lifeline Canberra. It came after protesters paid a lump sum of $25,000 to stay at Exhibition Park, which is owned by the ACT government. "Lifeline Canberra, through its dedicated volunteers, has not just supported this community through two of the most challenging years in our history but also for the last 50 years," Mr Barr said. "It is incredibly frustrating that one of the organisation's most significant fundraising activities has been impacted in this way."

