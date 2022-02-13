coronavirus,

Many so-called "Convoy to Canberra" protesters have dispersed from the national capital after being moved on from a camping ground in the city's centre ahead of preparations for the Royal Canberra Show. The demonstrators have been in the city for the last few weeks protesting against vaccine mandates, and tension has built between locals and members of the group. Hospitality staff at Canberra brewery BentSpoke have received kudos from patrons after a protester's refusal to comply with health directions got ugly. The protester ignored staff's request to wear a mask, and threw a glass at the bar after being advised the venue didn't accept cash. Bentspoke founder Richard Watkins said while everyone had the right to protest the mistreatment of staff was unacceptable. Meanwhile, the Bega by-election has been claimed by Labor for the first time in the NSW electorate's history. Previously a very safe Liberal seat, Labor's Michael Holland claimed victory after a significant swing away from the Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs. Dr Holland, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, said he had campaigned hard on key issues including health and housing. Fourteen years after Kevin Rudd delivered a national apology to the stolen generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, First Nations community leaders say there is much more work to be done. They want to see the alarming rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in care addressed. "We need to resource community-controlled organisations properly and we need to let them take the lead in this situation," Senior program manager of the ACT Council of Social Services' Gulanga Program, Rachelle Kelly-Church said. And speaking of children and their safety, here's one for parents and carers. Know what these emojis mean? Your kids do, and so do online predators. Federal police have published a glossary of acronyms and emojis that parents should be wary of. And now, after a weekend of protest and heavy news, we turn our attention to the search for love: Farmer Wants a Wife is back filming for its 2022 season. Speaking of being loved up - a helpful reminder, if you're so inclined, that it's Valentine's Day tomorrow. But if your pals are your ultimate focus, perhaps Galentines Day is more your vibe.

