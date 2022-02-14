news, latest-news,

Canberra winger Jordan Rapana has accepted a two-match ban for a shoulder charge in Saturday night's All Stars fixture. The NRL is set to allow the Maori representative to concurrently serve the grade-one penalty with a one-game suspension incurred for an off-season drink-driving offence, meaning he can return in round three. Rapana will miss his club's season-opening clashes with Cronulla and North Queensland but is allowed to feature in trial matches against the Sydney Roosters and Manly. The 32-year-old was cited for a hit on Indigenous second-rower David Fifita while attempting to stop a try in the 13th minute of the Maori team's 16-10 All Stars win at CommBank Stadium. He was sin-binned later in the first quarter following a similar shot on Jesse Ramien that sparked a scuffle but escaped the wrath of the match review committee for that indiscretion. Rapana's unavailability further thins Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's backline stocks with promising centre Harley Smith-Shields out for the season due to an ACL injury. Canberra have regained Nick Cotric from Canterbury but the versatile Bailey Simonsson has switched to Parramatta while co-captain Jarrod Croker is aiming to be fit for round one after stem-cell surgery on his knee. Exciting 19-year-old Xavier Savage could replace Rapana on the flank. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e4144bdb-4a7e-4b0d-8318-d68e4f144db0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg